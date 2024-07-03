Summary

Shree Ram Proteins Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Ram Protiens Private Limited on August 29, 2008. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shree Ram Proteins Limited on October 6, 2017. The Company is formed by well experience promoter engaged in the business beyond has set up solvent extraction plant with 400 MTPD. It is one of the leading cottonseed processing company of Saurashtra , Gujarat having expertise in Oils and Cattlefeed. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of de-linting and de-hulling of cotton seeds by mechanical process, oil extraction from cotton seeds and solvent extraction from cotton seeds oil cake and ground nuts. The manufacturing process is in three stages (i) De-linting and de-hulling of Cotton seeds, this process result in manufacture of shot fiber (linter), and De-linted cotton Seeds (ii) Cotton seeds oil extraction process result in pre refine cotton seeds oil and cotton seeds oil cake and (iii) Solvent extraction process, result in pre refine wash oil and de-oil cotton seeds cake.Cotton linter can be use in manufacturing of papers and as raw materials for manufacture of cellulose, this can be further process for medical and cosmetic purpose, linter can be broadly classified as a industrial raw materials. Cotton seeds oil cake, cotton seeds de oil cake and cotton hull are used as animal feeds. Cotton seed pre refine oil further process

