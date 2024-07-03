Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹1.24
Prev. Close₹1.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.2
Day's High₹1.31
Day's Low₹1.21
52 Week's High₹1.95
52 Week's Low₹0.99
Book Value₹1.95
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.42
21.42
21.42
21.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.65
30.81
24.66
23.81
Net Worth
56.07
52.23
46.08
45.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
287.79
152.55
155.89
158.14
yoy growth (%)
88.64
-2.14
-1.41
-19.06
Raw materials
-269.91
-141.5
-143.12
-141.71
As % of sales
93.78
92.75
91.8
89.61
Employee costs
-1.2
-0.99
-0.97
-0.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
8.23
1.09
3.5
4.44
Depreciation
-0.89
-1.01
-1.17
-1.29
Tax paid
-2.09
-0.26
-0.89
-1.09
Working capital
5.5
6.02
0.98
-0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
88.64
-2.14
-1.41
-19.06
Op profit growth
123.06
-25.5
-13.59
16.34
EBIT growth
160.94
-31.21
-10.29
23.35
Net profit growth
633.91
-67.95
-21.93
84.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Lalitkumar Chandulal Vasoya
Non Executive Director
Piyush Chandubhai Vasoya
Independent Addi. Director
Rashmi Aahuja
Non Executive Director
Navin Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Jaykumar Deepakbhai Khatnani
Independent Director
Dipti Sharma
Reports by Shree Ram Proteins Ltd
Summary
Shree Ram Proteins Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Ram Protiens Private Limited on August 29, 2008. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shree Ram Proteins Limited on October 6, 2017. The Company is formed by well experience promoter engaged in the business beyond has set up solvent extraction plant with 400 MTPD. It is one of the leading cottonseed processing company of Saurashtra , Gujarat having expertise in Oils and Cattlefeed. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of de-linting and de-hulling of cotton seeds by mechanical process, oil extraction from cotton seeds and solvent extraction from cotton seeds oil cake and ground nuts. The manufacturing process is in three stages (i) De-linting and de-hulling of Cotton seeds, this process result in manufacture of shot fiber (linter), and De-linted cotton Seeds (ii) Cotton seeds oil extraction process result in pre refine cotton seeds oil and cotton seeds oil cake and (iii) Solvent extraction process, result in pre refine wash oil and de-oil cotton seeds cake.Cotton linter can be use in manufacturing of papers and as raw materials for manufacture of cellulose, this can be further process for medical and cosmetic purpose, linter can be broadly classified as a industrial raw materials. Cotton seeds oil cake, cotton seeds de oil cake and cotton hull are used as animal feeds. Cotton seed pre refine oil further process
The Shree Ram Proteins Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd is ₹52.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd is 0 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ram Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd is ₹0.99 and ₹1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Ram Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.68%, 3 Years at -28.01%, 1 Year at 19.05%, 6 Month at -3.10%, 3 Month at 11.61% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
