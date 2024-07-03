iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ram Proteins Ltd Share Price

1.22
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:57 AM

  • Open1.24
  • Day's High1.31
  • 52 Wk High1.95
  • Prev. Close1.25
  • Day's Low1.21
  • 52 Wk Low 0.99
  • Turnover (lac)3.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

1.24

Prev. Close

1.25

Turnover(Lac.)

3.2

Day's High

1.31

Day's Low

1.21

52 Week's High

1.95

52 Week's Low

0.99

Book Value

1.95

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2023

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:27 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.07%

Non-Promoter- 4.49%

Institutions: 4.48%

Non-Institutions: 91.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

21.42

21.42

21.42

21.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.65

30.81

24.66

23.81

Net Worth

56.07

52.23

46.08

45.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

287.79

152.55

155.89

158.14

yoy growth (%)

88.64

-2.14

-1.41

-19.06

Raw materials

-269.91

-141.5

-143.12

-141.71

As % of sales

93.78

92.75

91.8

89.61

Employee costs

-1.2

-0.99

-0.97

-0.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

8.23

1.09

3.5

4.44

Depreciation

-0.89

-1.01

-1.17

-1.29

Tax paid

-2.09

-0.26

-0.89

-1.09

Working capital

5.5

6.02

0.98

-0.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

88.64

-2.14

-1.41

-19.06

Op profit growth

123.06

-25.5

-13.59

16.34

EBIT growth

160.94

-31.21

-10.29

23.35

Net profit growth

633.91

-67.95

-21.93

84.52

No Record Found

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Ram Proteins Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lalitkumar Chandulal Vasoya

Non Executive Director

Piyush Chandubhai Vasoya

Independent Addi. Director

Rashmi Aahuja

Non Executive Director

Navin Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Jaykumar Deepakbhai Khatnani

Independent Director

Dipti Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Ram Proteins Ltd

Summary

Shree Ram Proteins Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Ram Protiens Private Limited on August 29, 2008. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shree Ram Proteins Limited on October 6, 2017. The Company is formed by well experience promoter engaged in the business beyond has set up solvent extraction plant with 400 MTPD. It is one of the leading cottonseed processing company of Saurashtra , Gujarat having expertise in Oils and Cattlefeed. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of de-linting and de-hulling of cotton seeds by mechanical process, oil extraction from cotton seeds and solvent extraction from cotton seeds oil cake and ground nuts. The manufacturing process is in three stages (i) De-linting and de-hulling of Cotton seeds, this process result in manufacture of shot fiber (linter), and De-linted cotton Seeds (ii) Cotton seeds oil extraction process result in pre refine cotton seeds oil and cotton seeds oil cake and (iii) Solvent extraction process, result in pre refine wash oil and de-oil cotton seeds cake.Cotton linter can be use in manufacturing of papers and as raw materials for manufacture of cellulose, this can be further process for medical and cosmetic purpose, linter can be broadly classified as a industrial raw materials. Cotton seeds oil cake, cotton seeds de oil cake and cotton hull are used as animal feeds. Cotton seed pre refine oil further process
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Ram Proteins Ltd share price today?

The Shree Ram Proteins Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd is ₹52.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd is 0 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ram Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd is ₹0.99 and ₹1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd?

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.68%, 3 Years at -28.01%, 1 Year at 19.05%, 6 Month at -3.10%, 3 Month at 11.61% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.08 %
Institutions - 4.48 %
Public - 91.44 %

