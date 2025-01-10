Shree Ram Proteins Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.42
21.42
21.42
21.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.65
30.81
24.66
23.81
Net Worth
56.07
52.23
46.08
45.23
Minority Interest
Debt
36.94
42.51
43.73
39.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.32
0.38
0.43
0.48
Total Liabilities
93.33
95.12
90.24
85.24
Fixed Assets
7.03
6.77
7.41
8.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.16
0.14
0
Networking Capital
86.04
56.87
81.67
76.08
Inventories
38.86
62.56
47.09
38.81
Inventory Days
79.34
112.66
90.86
Sundry Debtors
27.83
7.98
43.43
51.32
Debtor Days
10.12
103.9
120.15
Other Current Assets
32.32
7.4
1.16
1.55
Sundry Creditors
-8.45
-18.64
-9.05
-14.07
Creditor Days
23.64
21.65
32.94
Other Current Liabilities
-4.52
-2.43
-0.95
-1.53
Cash
0.04
31.33
1
0.75
Total Assets
93.34
95.13
90.22
85.23
