|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
287.79
152.55
155.89
158.14
yoy growth (%)
88.64
-2.14
-1.41
-19.06
Raw materials
-269.91
-141.5
-143.12
-141.71
As % of sales
93.78
92.75
91.8
89.61
Employee costs
-1.2
-0.99
-0.97
-0.73
As % of sales
0.41
0.65
0.62
0.46
Other costs
-3.82
-4.29
-4.05
-6.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.32
2.81
2.6
4.26
Operating profit
12.85
5.76
7.73
8.95
OPM
4.46
3.77
4.96
5.66
Depreciation
-0.89
-1.01
-1.17
-1.29
Interest expense
-4.47
-3.77
-3.57
-3.45
Other income
0.75
0.12
0.52
0.24
Profit before tax
8.23
1.09
3.5
4.44
Taxes
-2.09
-0.26
-0.89
-1.09
Tax rate
-25.46
-23.72
-25.52
-24.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.14
0.83
2.61
3.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.14
0.83
2.61
3.34
yoy growth (%)
633.91
-67.95
-21.93
84.52
NPM
2.13
0.54
1.67
2.11
