Shree Ram Proteins Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.19
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:39:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ram Proteins Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

287.79

152.55

155.89

158.14

yoy growth (%)

88.64

-2.14

-1.41

-19.06

Raw materials

-269.91

-141.5

-143.12

-141.71

As % of sales

93.78

92.75

91.8

89.61

Employee costs

-1.2

-0.99

-0.97

-0.73

As % of sales

0.41

0.65

0.62

0.46

Other costs

-3.82

-4.29

-4.05

-6.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.32

2.81

2.6

4.26

Operating profit

12.85

5.76

7.73

8.95

OPM

4.46

3.77

4.96

5.66

Depreciation

-0.89

-1.01

-1.17

-1.29

Interest expense

-4.47

-3.77

-3.57

-3.45

Other income

0.75

0.12

0.52

0.24

Profit before tax

8.23

1.09

3.5

4.44

Taxes

-2.09

-0.26

-0.89

-1.09

Tax rate

-25.46

-23.72

-25.52

-24.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.14

0.83

2.61

3.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.14

0.83

2.61

3.34

yoy growth (%)

633.91

-67.95

-21.93

84.52

NPM

2.13

0.54

1.67

2.11

