Shree Ram Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.19
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:11 PM

Shree Ram Prote. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

8.23

1.09

3.5

4.44

Depreciation

-0.89

-1.01

-1.17

-1.29

Tax paid

-2.09

-0.26

-0.89

-1.09

Working capital

5.5

6.02

0.98

-0.26

Other operating items

Operating

10.75

5.84

2.41

1.78

Capital expenditure

0.26

0.01

0.01

0.18

Free cash flow

11.01

5.86

2.42

1.97

Equity raised

49.32

47.63

42.67

36.27

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.44

23.8

18.95

29.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

72.78

77.29

64.05

68.23

