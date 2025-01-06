Shree Ram Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
8.23
1.09
3.5
4.44
Depreciation
-0.89
-1.01
-1.17
-1.29
Tax paid
-2.09
-0.26
-0.89
-1.09
Working capital
5.5
6.02
0.98
-0.26
Other operating items
Operating
10.75
5.84
2.41
1.78
Capital expenditure
0.26
0.01
0.01
0.18
Free cash flow
11.01
5.86
2.42
1.97
Equity raised
49.32
47.63
42.67
36.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.44
23.8
18.95
29.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
72.78
77.29
64.05
68.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.