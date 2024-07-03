Shree Ram Proteins Ltd Summary

Shree Ram Proteins Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Ram Protiens Private Limited on August 29, 2008. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shree Ram Proteins Limited on October 6, 2017. The Company is formed by well experience promoter engaged in the business beyond has set up solvent extraction plant with 400 MTPD. It is one of the leading cottonseed processing company of Saurashtra , Gujarat having expertise in Oils and Cattlefeed. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of de-linting and de-hulling of cotton seeds by mechanical process, oil extraction from cotton seeds and solvent extraction from cotton seeds oil cake and ground nuts. The manufacturing process is in three stages (i) De-linting and de-hulling of Cotton seeds, this process result in manufacture of shot fiber (linter), and De-linted cotton Seeds (ii) Cotton seeds oil extraction process result in pre refine cotton seeds oil and cotton seeds oil cake and (iii) Solvent extraction process, result in pre refine wash oil and de-oil cotton seeds cake.Cotton linter can be use in manufacturing of papers and as raw materials for manufacture of cellulose, this can be further process for medical and cosmetic purpose, linter can be broadly classified as a industrial raw materials. Cotton seeds oil cake, cotton seeds de oil cake and cotton hull are used as animal feeds. Cotton seed pre refine oil further process by refinery to convert in to edible oil.The Company has manufacturing facility situated at Bhunava, Rajkot. The entire cotton seed oil manufacturing process includes several processes. Firstly, cotton seeds are cleaned to remove the foreign matter such as stones, shale, stick and iron etc. The cleaned cotton seeds are then fed into a De-linting line machines in which the tight rolls of seeds are spread over high speed circular saws. The saw scrape off the lint from the seed and the lint is sucked pneumatically into lint beating and cleaning device. Delinting is generally done in two stages, in the first stage the light cut is taken and in the second stage more severe cut is taken. Long fiber used in paper and artificial silk industry. The delinting seeds are then feed into hullers wherein the outer hull of the seed is cracked by Knife-edge mounted on high speed rotors, this operation is called as De-linting operation. The mixture of hulls and kernel so produced is passed over reciprocating sieves to separate the kernel and hulls. The kernel portion contains all the oil as well as proteins. The Cotton seeds hulls are used to feed livestock. The kernel is fed into a series of expellers consisting of heavy screws working in strong cages. The kernel are squeezed with pressure as high as 5 to 10 tons per sq. inch. At this pressure, the oil is squeezed out through the slits in the cage and the kernel which are pressed into cakes, called as oil cakes containing about 7% to 8 % oil are discharged through the cage. The oil cake is further sent to solvent extraction plant, the oil cake is fed into extractor where it is treated with low boiling petroleum solvent called normal hexane. The hexane dissolves the oil from the cake forming a solution and the oil content of cake is reduced. The solution of oil in hexane is distilled in specially designed distillation equipment under vacuum to evaporate the solvent from the oil. The oil thus separated is stored in the tank.The Company was registered as member of Indian Oilseeds and produce Export Promotion Council in 2016. In January, 2018 the Company came out with an Initial Public Offer consisting a fresh issue of 64,20,000 equity shares.