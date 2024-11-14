iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ram Proteins Ltd Board Meeting

1.14
(4.59%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Shree Ram Prote. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
To consider Increase in the authorized share capital of the Company, Approval of the Notice of (EGM), Time, Venue for the Extraordinary General Meeting and other business matters SRPL : 05-Aug-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on July 24, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 05, 2024, To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024) SHREE RAM PROTEINS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16-Aug-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/Other business. Read Less (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Shree Ram Proteins Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 13, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 20247 May 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters SRPL : 25-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 13, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) SRPL : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 25, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20248 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters SRPL : 26-Feb-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on February 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 26, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/02/2024) Financial Results/Other business matters SHREE RAM PROTEINS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-Mar-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business. (As Per NSE Board Meting Dated on: 11/03/2024) SRPL : 30-Mar-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on March 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters (As Per NSE Board Meting Dated on: 21/03/2024) SRPL : 16-Apr-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on March 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 16, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters (As Per NSE Board Meting Dated on: 16/04/2024) SRPL : 06-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on April 16, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 06, 2024, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/04/2024) Shree Ram Proteins Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting16 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 16, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 06, 2024.

