Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd Share Price

137.45
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:05 PM

  • Open139.1
  • Day's High139.1
  • 52 Wk High150.5
  • Prev. Close140
  • Day's Low134.2
  • 52 Wk Low 80.1
  • Turnover (lac)43.98
  • P/E23.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)304.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

139.1

Prev. Close

140

Turnover(Lac.)

43.98

Day's High

139.1

Day's Low

134.2

52 Week's High

150.5

52 Week's Low

80.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

304.11

P/E

23.77

EPS

5.89

Divi. Yield

0

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:30 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.08%

Non-Promoter- 1.61%

Institutions: 1.61%

Non-Institutions: 36.85%

Custodian: 0.44%

Share Price

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.21

4.59

4.59

4.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.55

43.25

31.09

24.42

Net Worth

72.76

47.84

35.68

29.01

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

686.44

697.75

582.88

423.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

686.44

697.75

582.88

423.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.55

8.65

2.38

3.25

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

PRASHANT KISANLAL BHAIYA

Director

NILESH SURESH MOHTA

Director

TUSHAR RAMESH MOHTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd

Summary

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited as a private limited company under Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated November 25, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed by the companies shareholders at an extra-ordinary general meeting held on December 12, 2023 and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 27, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai consequent upon conversion, recording the change in the name of the Company from Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited to Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited.The company in the business of manufacturing, distribution, marketing and selling of Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil (?Rice Bran Oil?). The company manufactures and sells Rice Bran Oil to FMCG companies like Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Marico Limited and Empire Spices and Foods Ltd. The company also manufactures, market and sells Rice Bran Oil under the companies own brands ?Tulsi and ?Sehat through thirty-eight (38) distributors who in turn sell to various retailers across Maharashtra. Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from the hard outer brown layer of rice called =bran. It is well known for its high smoke point of 232 C i.e. 450 F and mild flavour, making it fit for high-temperature cooking methods such as stir-frying and deep-frying.
Company FAQs

What is the Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd share price today?

The Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹137.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd is ₹304.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd is 23.77 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd is ₹80.1 and ₹150.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd?

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 19.05%, 6 Month at 39.30%, 3 Month at 39.72% and 1 Month at 2.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.09 %
Institutions - 10.39 %
Public - 28.52 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

