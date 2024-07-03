Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited as a private limited company under Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated November 25, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed by the companies shareholders at an extra-ordinary general meeting held on December 12, 2023 and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 27, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai consequent upon conversion, recording the change in the name of the Company from Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited to Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited.The company in the business of manufacturing, distribution, marketing and selling of Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil (?Rice Bran Oil?). The company manufactures and sells Rice Bran Oil to FMCG companies like Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Marico Limited and Empire Spices and Foods Ltd. The company also manufactures, market and sells Rice Bran Oil under the companies own brands ?Tulsi and ?Sehat through thirty-eight (38) distributors who in turn sell to various retailers across Maharashtra. Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from the hard outer brown layer of rice called =bran. It is well known for its high smoke point of 232 C i.e. 450 F and mild flavour, making it fit for high-temperature cooking methods such as stir-frying and deep-frying.

