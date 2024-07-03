Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹139.1
Prev. Close₹140
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.98
Day's High₹139.1
Day's Low₹134.2
52 Week's High₹150.5
52 Week's Low₹80.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)304.11
P/E23.77
EPS5.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.21
4.59
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.55
43.25
31.09
24.42
Net Worth
72.76
47.84
35.68
29.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
686.44
697.75
582.88
423.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
686.44
697.75
582.88
423.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.55
8.65
2.38
3.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
PRASHANT KISANLAL BHAIYA
Director
NILESH SURESH MOHTA
Director
TUSHAR RAMESH MOHTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited as a private limited company under Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated November 25, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed by the companies shareholders at an extra-ordinary general meeting held on December 12, 2023 and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 27, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai consequent upon conversion, recording the change in the name of the Company from Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited to Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited.The company in the business of manufacturing, distribution, marketing and selling of Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil (?Rice Bran Oil?). The company manufactures and sells Rice Bran Oil to FMCG companies like Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Marico Limited and Empire Spices and Foods Ltd. The company also manufactures, market and sells Rice Bran Oil under the companies own brands ?Tulsi and ?Sehat through thirty-eight (38) distributors who in turn sell to various retailers across Maharashtra. Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from the hard outer brown layer of rice called =bran. It is well known for its high smoke point of 232 C i.e. 450 F and mild flavour, making it fit for high-temperature cooking methods such as stir-frying and deep-frying.
The Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹137.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd is ₹304.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd is 23.77 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd is ₹80.1 and ₹150.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 19.05%, 6 Month at 39.30%, 3 Month at 39.72% and 1 Month at 2.12%.
