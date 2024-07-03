Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited as a private limited company under Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated November 25, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed by the companies shareholders at an extra-ordinary general meeting held on December 12, 2023 and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 27, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai consequent upon conversion, recording the change in the name of the Company from Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited to Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited.The company in the business of manufacturing, distribution, marketing and selling of Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil (?Rice Bran Oil?). The company manufactures and sells Rice Bran Oil to FMCG companies like Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Marico Limited and Empire Spices and Foods Ltd. The company also manufactures, market and sells Rice Bran Oil under the companies own brands ?Tulsi and ?Sehat through thirty-eight (38) distributors who in turn sell to various retailers across Maharashtra. Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from the hard outer brown layer of rice called =bran. It is well known for its high smoke point of 232 C i.e. 450 F and mild flavour, making it fit for high-temperature cooking methods such as stir-frying and deep-frying. It has an ideal balance of Polyunsaturated Fats (PUFA) and Monounsaturated Fats (MUFA), in almost a 1:1 ratio. Since rice bran oil is made from bran, it is rich in Vitamin E, an antioxidant.The company also produces De-oiled Rice Bran (DORB), which is a by-product in the extraction of Rice Bran Oil and sell the same as cattle feed, poultry feed and fish feed in the States of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Other by-products such as fatty acid, lecithin, gums, spent earth and wax are sold in the open market.Manufacture of Rice Bran Oil mainly involves two processes: (i) solvent extraction of crude oil from rice bran, having capacity of 2,55,000 MTPA; and (ii) refining the extracted crude rice bran oil, having capacity of 48,000* MTPA as on the date. The company also owns and operate two (2) Manufacturing Facilities, one (1) in Mahadula and one (1) in Bramhapuri near Nagpur, in the State of Maharashtra, which are strategically located in Central India. The Manufacturing Facilities have extraction and refining divisions which enables integrated production and processing of Rice Bran Oil.