|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|RAMDEVBABA SOLVENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 20-Dec-2024 to consider Fund raising. RAMDEVBABA SOLVENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Issuance of securities (As per NSE Announcement dated on 20/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|To consider other business mattersPursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 including related amendments thereto; we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at the corporate office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters:1. The Draft Annual report of the Company comprising the Directors report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Report of Secretarial Auditor etc. for the year ended 31st March, 2024.2. The Notice Convening the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters connected thereto.3. To Decide the Record Date, Book Closure and Cutoff Date for the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. Authorization to Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. (Registrar & Transfer Agent), NSDL, CDSL to provide facility and support for conducting E- Voting at AGM.5. To Appoint Scrutinizer for the scrutiny of E-Voting Results and the AGM Proceedings6. To Finalize the Day, Date, Time and Venue for the 16th Annual General Meeting.7. Any other Matter (if any) with the permission of Chairman. Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024.
