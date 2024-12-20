iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd Board Meeting

137.5
(1.85%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Ramdevbaba Sol. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
RAMDEVBABA SOLVENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 20-Dec-2024 to consider Fund raising. RAMDEVBABA SOLVENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Issuance of securities (As per NSE Announcement dated on 20/12/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
To consider other business mattersPursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 including related amendments thereto; we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at the corporate office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters:1. The Draft Annual report of the Company comprising the Directors report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Report of Secretarial Auditor etc. for the year ended 31st March, 2024.2. The Notice Convening the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters connected thereto.3. To Decide the Record Date, Book Closure and Cutoff Date for the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. Authorization to Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. (Registrar & Transfer Agent), NSDL, CDSL to provide facility and support for conducting E- Voting at AGM.5. To Appoint Scrutinizer for the scrutiny of E-Voting Results and the AGM Proceedings6. To Finalize the Day, Date, Time and Venue for the 16th Annual General Meeting.7. Any other Matter (if any) with the permission of Chairman. Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024.

Ramdevbaba Sol.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.