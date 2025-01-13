iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd Balance Sheet

142.8
(1.31%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:15:56 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.21

4.59

4.59

4.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.55

43.25

31.09

24.42

Net Worth

72.76

47.84

35.68

29.01

Minority Interest

Debt

110.87

99.23

65.11

44.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.76

2.88

0

0

Total Liabilities

188.39

149.95

100.79

73.77

Fixed Assets

97.01

89.59

52.33

39.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.51

0

0.21

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

83.71

59.99

48.05

33.8

Inventories

61.48

46.93

35.2

36.53

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

40.61

38.71

27.85

18.65

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

22.38

15.04

13.32

4.23

Sundry Creditors

-31.23

-30.33

-21.33

-15.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.53

-10.36

-6.99

-10.53

Cash

0.16

0.36

0.2

0.57

Total Assets

188.39

149.94

100.79

73.78

