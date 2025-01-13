Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.21
4.59
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.55
43.25
31.09
24.42
Net Worth
72.76
47.84
35.68
29.01
Minority Interest
Debt
110.87
99.23
65.11
44.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.76
2.88
0
0
Total Liabilities
188.39
149.95
100.79
73.77
Fixed Assets
97.01
89.59
52.33
39.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.51
0
0.21
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
83.71
59.99
48.05
33.8
Inventories
61.48
46.93
35.2
36.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
40.61
38.71
27.85
18.65
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
22.38
15.04
13.32
4.23
Sundry Creditors
-31.23
-30.33
-21.33
-15.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.53
-10.36
-6.99
-10.53
Cash
0.16
0.36
0.2
0.57
Total Assets
188.39
149.94
100.79
73.78
No Record Found
