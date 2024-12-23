|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Dec 2024
|16 Jan 2025
|Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 10-Jan-2025 to 16-Jan-2025 for the purpose of Meeting. RAMDEVBABA SOLVENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 16-Jan-2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 23/12/2024) Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 16, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025) Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 16, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/01/2025)
