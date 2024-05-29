To,

The Board of Directors of M/s Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited (Formerly known as Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited) (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including accounting standards Specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

a) Revenue recognition from sale of goods • The Company recognizes revenues when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of rebates and discounts (variable consideration). Our audit procedures included the following: The terms of arrangements in case of domestic and exports sales, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements, delivery specifications and other contractual and commercial terms, are relevant factors in determining the timing and value of revenue to be recognized. • Assessed the appropriateness of the Company’s revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and trade discounts by comparing with the applicable accounting standard -AS 9 (“Revenue Recognition”); • Evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition including general information and technology control environment, key IT application controls over recognition of revenue. The Company considers revenue as a key performance measure which could create an incentive for overstatement revenue. • Performed substantive testing including analytical procedures on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents including contracts, invoices, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer receipts, wherever applicable. • Owing to the volume of sales transactions spread across various locations and geographies along with varied terms of contracts with customers, there is a risk of revenue being recognized before control is transferred. • Understood and evaluated the Company’s process for recording of the accruals for discounts and rebates and ongoing incentive schemes and on a test basis, verified the year- end provisions made in respect of such schemes. Based on above, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter for the current year’s audit. • Performed analytical review procedures on revenue recognised during the year to identify any unusual variances. • On a sample basis, performed balance confirmation and alternative procedures, where required, for the balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024. • Tested a select sample of revenue transactions recorded before the financial year end date to determine whether the revenue has been recognised in the appropriate financial period and in accordance with the applicable contractual terms with the relevant customer. • Tested manual journal entries posted to revenue to identify any unusual items. • Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures in the financial statements in respect of revenue recognition in accordance with the applicable requirements. b) Revenue recognition from Government Subsidy • The Company recognises government grants in the statement of profit and loss only when there is reasonable assurance that the conditions attached to them will be complied with, and the grants will be received. Our audit procedures included the following: • Assessed the appropriateness of the Company’s Government Grant recognition accounting policies by comparing with the applicable accounting standard -AS 12 (“Accounting of Government Grants”); • Evaluated all the Package Scheme of Incentives certificated received by the company. • Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures in the financial statements in respect of Accounting of Government Grants in accordance with the applicable requirements. c) Depreciation • Carrying amount of all the assets as on April 01, 2023 is depreciated in accordance with Sch II i.e. over the remaining useful life of the asset. The management believes that the life ascertained by it best represents the period over which management expects to use these assets. Hence the useful lives for these assets is different from the useful lives as prescribed under Part C of Schedule II of Companies Act 2013. Depreciation and amortization methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed periodically, at each financial year end. Our audit procedures included the following: • Carrying amount of all the assets as on April 01, 2023 is depreciated in accordance with Sch II i.e. over the remaining useful life of the asset. • Assessed the appropriateness of the Company’s assessment of life of these Assets • Evaluate the certificate received from chartered engineer certifying the useful life so assessed by the company. • Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures in the financial statements in respect of Depreciation in accordance with the applicable requirements. • In respect of additions/extensions forming integral part of existing assets and adjustments to fixed assets on account of exchange difference if any, depreciation has been provided over residual life of the respective fixed asset. • Leasehold land, if any, has been amortized over the period of lease. d) Contingencies The Company has certain income tax litigations for various financial years. Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: • Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the controls established by the Company in the process of evaluation of litigation matters. • Assessed the management’s position through discussions with the in-house legal expert and external legal opinions obtained by the Company (where considered necessary) on both, the probability of success in the aforesaid cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. • Discussed with the management on the developments in respect of these litigations during the year ended 31st March 2024 till the date of approval of the financial statements. • Reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the financial statements. • Obtained Management • Representation letter on the assessment of these matters.

Information other than Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider where the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a

material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, We exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the standalone financial results of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i. As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection(11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order to the extent applicable.

ii. As required by section 143(3) of the Companies Act 2013, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of the knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to separate report in “Annexure B”, and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note 1.11 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses,

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software where audit trail was enabled.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

The annexure referred to in our independent auditor’s report to the members of Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited (Formerly known as Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited) (“the Company”), on the standalone Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

1. Details of tangible and intangible assets

1. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of tangible and intangible assets.

2. Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. We have been informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

3. Whether the material discrepancies, if any, noticed on physical verification have been accounted for in the books of accounts.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company, except properties which are leased by the company with duly executed lease agreements in the company’s favour.

5. No revaluation has been done by the company of its property, plant and equipment (including the right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

6. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. Details of inventory and working capital

1. As explained to us, the inventory of the company has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

2. The company, during the year has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

3. Monthly returns or statements filed by the company with financial institutions or banks are not in consonance with the financial statements.

3. Details of investments, any guarantee or security or advances or loans given

The Company has made investment in, provided guarantee, to companies during the year, in respect of which:

1. The Company has made investment and provided guarantee during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Investment Guarantee Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year: Subsidiary 0.65 Others 750.00 12200.00 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Subsidiary 0.65 Others 750.00 12200.00

The investment made, guarantee provided during the year are, in our opinion, prima facia, not prejudicial to the company’s interest.

4. Compliance in respect of a loan to directors

1. The company has not given any loans to directors or any other person in whom the director is interested, or made any investments.

5. Compliance in respect of deposits accepted

1. The company has not accepted deposits or deemed deposits, compliance with the provisions prescribed for accepting deposits under section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

6. Maintenance of costing records

1. As per the information and explanations given to us the Company has maintain cost records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Also, it has been informed that the cost auditor has been appointed by the Company to conduct audit of the cost records of the Company.

7. Deposit of statutory liabilities

1. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

2. There were no undisputed amounts payables in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for the following statutory dues:

Particulars of Statutory dues Amount (In Rs. Lakhs) Provident Fund 12.57 ESIC 1.70

3. The Company has no disputed statutory dues pending to be deposited as on 31st March 2024except as reported below in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, good and service tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

4.

Particulars Demand Raised by the Department (In Rs. Lakhs) Action Taken by Company Income Tax Demand AY 2012-13 95.94 Appeal filed against the order Income Tax Demand AY 2013-14 54.71 Appeal filed against the order Income Tax Demand AY 2018-19 95.41 Appeal filed against the order GST FY 17-17* 617.72 Appeal filed against the order

*Rs. 29.80 Lakh deposited

8. Unrecorded income

1. Any transactions which are not recorded in the accounts have not been disclosed or surrendered before the tax authorities as income during the year.

9. Default in repayment of borrowings

1. The company has not made any default in the repayment of loans to banks, government, debenture-holders, etc.

2. The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

3. Term loans have been used for the object for which they were obtained.

4. The company has not used funds raised for a short term basis for long term purposes.

5. The company has not raised any money from any person or entity for the account of or to pay the obligations of its associates, subsidiaries or joint ventures.

6. The company is not having any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

10. Funds raised and utilisation

1. The company has not raised any funds from a public offer (equity or debt capital) during the year. Thus, this clause is not applicable.

11. Fraud and whistle-blower complaints

1. There has not been any fraud by the company or any fraud done on the company Thus, this clause is not applicable.

12. Compliance by a NIDHI

1. This clause is not applicable since the company is not a NIDHI company.

13. Compliance on transactions with related parties

1. Transactions with related parties are in accordance with the provisions of section 177 & 188.

2. Details of the same have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements.

14. Internal audit system

1. The company have an internal audit system in accordance with its size and business activities.

15. Non-cash transactions

1. The company has not undertaken non-cash transactions with their directors or other persons connected to the directors, the restrictions imposed are complied with.

16. Registration under Section 45-IA of RBI Act, 1934

1. The company is not required get registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act, 1934. Thus, this clause is not applicable.

17. Cash losses

1. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year.

18. Resignation of statutory auditors

1. During the year, there has not been any resignation of statutory auditors.

19. Material uncertainty

1. There is no existence of any material uncertainty on the date of the audit report on an evaluation of: - The ageing report, financial ratios and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, any other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans. - In our opinion the company can meet it’s the liabilities which exist as at the balance sheet date when such liabilities are due in the future.

20. Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013

1. There is no unspent amount as on close of the financial year as required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act.

21. Qualifications or adverse auditor remarks in other group companies

1. There have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks in the audit reports issued by the respective auditors in case of companies included in the standalone financial statements, to indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the respective CARO reports containing the qualifications or adverse remarks.

Annexure - B to the Auditors’ Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited (Formerly known as Ramdevbaba Solvent Private Limited) (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial

statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.