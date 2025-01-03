iifl-logo-icon 1
Construction Sector Stocks List

Construction Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Dhanuka Realty Ltd

12.9

0.000.009.980

NCC Ltd

276.95

-1.50-0.5417388.2122.01

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd

2.1

-0.10-4.555.500

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd

19

11.50153.3332.9163.76

Era Infra Engineering Ltd

1.5

-0.05-3.2349.740

Nila Infrastructures Ltd

14.39

0.040.28566.8130.62

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd

42.73

-1.58-3.57243.5023.06

Manjeera Constructions Ltd

62.2

2.504.1977.810

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd

4.74

-0.25-5.01102.6511.88

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd

6.15

-0.33-5.091509.580

Gayatri Projects Ltd

8

0.040.50149.760

Simplex Projects Ltd

5.2

-0.25-4.596.554.43

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

464.9

1.050.237209.950

Parsvnath Developers Ltd

23.58

-0.49-2.041026.160

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd

15.89

0.311.99664.500

International Constructions Ltd

98.7

35.833.55

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

81.09

-1.48-1.791828.0953.5

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

249.81

-1.68-0.679375.1160.83

Vascon Engineers Ltd

55.25

0.520.951250.2426.1

CMM Infraprojects Ltd

2.8

-0.10-3.454.3920.71

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

1.1

-0.01-0.90155.1861.5

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd

0.78

0.000.009.800

Pansari Developers Ltd

195.38

1.360.70340.8862.59

Art Nirman Ltd

57

0.210.37142.25113.58

PSP Projects Ltd

679.5

0.350.052693.6628.85

BEML Land Assets Ltd

240.54

-1.09-0.451001.720

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd

160.6

3.101.97247.13114.13

RBM Infracon Ltd

709.25

-13.50-1.87716.5638.75

Chavda Infra Ltd

161.65

-4.05-2.44398.5621.77

Arkade Developers Ltd

184.88

4.732.633432.5523.5

V R Infraspace Ltd

321

3.601.13285.05142.97

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd

189.94

-4.25-2.19884.7614.93

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd

133.77

2.411.831244.6233.48

Aluwind Architectural Ltd

61.2

2.904.97152.0719.24

Aesthetik Engineers Ltd

70.3

1.301.88121.0623.71

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd

168

12.007.69717.7213.94

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

