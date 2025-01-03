Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Dhanuka Realty Ltd
12.9
|0.00
|0.00
|9.98
|0
NCC Ltd
276.95
|-1.50
|-0.54
|17388.21
|22.01
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd
2.1
|-0.10
|-4.55
|5.50
|0
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd
19
|11.50
|153.33
|32.91
|63.76
Era Infra Engineering Ltd
1.5
|-0.05
|-3.23
|49.74
|0
Nila Infrastructures Ltd
14.39
|0.04
|0.28
|566.81
|30.62
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd
42.73
|-1.58
|-3.57
|243.50
|23.06
Manjeera Constructions Ltd
62.2
|2.50
|4.19
|77.81
|0
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd
4.74
|-0.25
|-5.01
|102.65
|11.88
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd
6.15
|-0.33
|-5.09
|1509.58
|0
Gayatri Projects Ltd
8
|0.04
|0.50
|149.76
|0
Simplex Projects Ltd
5.2
|-0.25
|-4.59
|6.55
|4.43
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
464.9
|1.05
|0.23
|7209.95
|0
Parsvnath Developers Ltd
23.58
|-0.49
|-2.04
|1026.16
|0
Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
15.89
|0.31
|1.99
|664.50
|0
International Constructions Ltd
98.7
|35.83
|3.55
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
81.09
|-1.48
|-1.79
|1828.09
|53.5
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
249.81
|-1.68
|-0.67
|9375.11
|60.83
Vascon Engineers Ltd
55.25
|0.52
|0.95
|1250.24
|26.1
CMM Infraprojects Ltd
2.8
|-0.10
|-3.45
|4.39
|20.71
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd
1.1
|-0.01
|-0.90
|155.18
|61.5
Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd
0.78
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|0
Pansari Developers Ltd
195.38
|1.36
|0.70
|340.88
|62.59
Art Nirman Ltd
57
|0.21
|0.37
|142.25
|113.58
PSP Projects Ltd
679.5
|0.35
|0.05
|2693.66
|28.85
BEML Land Assets Ltd
240.54
|-1.09
|-0.45
|1001.72
|0
Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd
160.6
|3.10
|1.97
|247.13
|114.13
RBM Infracon Ltd
709.25
|-13.50
|-1.87
|716.56
|38.75
Chavda Infra Ltd
161.65
|-4.05
|-2.44
|398.56
|21.77
Arkade Developers Ltd
184.88
|4.73
|2.63
|3432.55
|23.5
V R Infraspace Ltd
321
|3.60
|1.13
|285.05
|142.97
Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd
189.94
|-4.25
|-2.19
|884.76
|14.93
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
133.77
|2.41
|1.83
|1244.62
|33.48
Aluwind Architectural Ltd
61.2
|2.90
|4.97
|152.07
|19.24
Aesthetik Engineers Ltd
70.3
|1.30
|1.88
|121.06
|23.71
Ganesh Infraworld Ltd
168
|12.00
|7.69
|717.72
|13.94
