Summary

Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited (CCCL), established in July, 1997, is an integrated turnkey construction service provider having pan India presence with expertise in construction design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management. The Company provides construction allied services such as Mechanical & Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Fighting, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning, interior fit out services and glazing solutions. It caters to the requirements of readymix concrete, Solid blocks and pre - cast items for clients.The company is having a significant presence in India, with offices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Thiruvananthpuram. Their specialty projects involve Precast Pre-stressed Structures, Pre-engineered structures and Shell Structures are remarkable for their innovative and revolutionary application of technology and expertise. The private and public sector clients of the company include Infosys Technologies, Ascendas IT Park (Chennai), Khivraj Technology Park, Manipal University, Airport Authority of India, and Hi-Tech Carbon.In February 1997, the company received an order for a 52 metre long portal span structure in India for Intimate Fashions Ltd, Chennai. In March 1999, they constructed two hyperbolic paraboloid shell structures for Infosys Technologies Ltd in Bangalore.In March 2002, the company constructed worlds first platinum rated green building for CII Godrej Green Business Center at Hyderaba

