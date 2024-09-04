iifl-logo-icon 1
Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Share Price

16.68
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.65
  • Day's High16.68
  • 52 Wk High28.68
  • Prev. Close15.89
  • Day's Low16.65
  • 52 Wk Low 10.9
  • Turnover (lac)29.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)697.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

16.65

Prev. Close

15.89

Turnover(Lac.)

29.79

Day's High

16.68

Day's Low

16.65

52 Week's High

28.68

52 Week's Low

10.9

Book Value

2.21

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

697.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 May, 2024

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:48 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.15%

Non-Promoter- 9.54%

Institutions: 9.54%

Non-Institutions: 26.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

79.7

79.7

79.7

79.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-73.4

-731.57

-606.67

-466.6

Net Worth

6.3

-651.87

-526.97

-386.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

201.22

336

469.48

574.18

yoy growth (%)

-40.11

-28.43

-18.23

47.23

Raw materials

-81.39

-139.08

-208.57

-302.87

As % of sales

40.45

41.39

44.42

52.74

Employee costs

-24.87

-38.72

-38.94

-43.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-104.53

-136.4

-82.72

-134.68

Depreciation

-4.56

-5.44

-7.49

-10.3

Tax paid

0.57

0.34

0.21

0

Working capital

-75.51

-251.83

-64.15

-582.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.11

-28.43

-18.23

47.23

Op profit growth

-32.05

1,209.44

-24.19

-84.21

EBIT growth

-7.81

-193.84

-5,514.22

-98.32

Net profit growth

-23.89

78.52

-41.84

-22.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

130.82

139.32

130.61

203.69

343.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

130.82

139.32

130.61

203.69

343.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,322.42

4.06

5.57

35.59

36.52

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

R Sarabeswar

Managing Director & CFO

S Sivaramkrishnan

Director (Operation)

V G Janarthanam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd

Summary

Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited (CCCL), established in July, 1997, is an integrated turnkey construction service provider having pan India presence with expertise in construction design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management. The Company provides construction allied services such as Mechanical & Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Fighting, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning, interior fit out services and glazing solutions. It caters to the requirements of readymix concrete, Solid blocks and pre - cast items for clients.The company is having a significant presence in India, with offices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Thiruvananthpuram. Their specialty projects involve Precast Pre-stressed Structures, Pre-engineered structures and Shell Structures are remarkable for their innovative and revolutionary application of technology and expertise. The private and public sector clients of the company include Infosys Technologies, Ascendas IT Park (Chennai), Khivraj Technology Park, Manipal University, Airport Authority of India, and Hi-Tech Carbon.In February 1997, the company received an order for a 52 metre long portal span structure in India for Intimate Fashions Ltd, Chennai. In March 1999, they constructed two hyperbolic paraboloid shell structures for Infosys Technologies Ltd in Bangalore.In March 2002, the company constructed worlds first platinum rated green building for CII Godrej Green Business Center at Hyderaba
Company FAQs

What is the Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd share price today?

The Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd is ₹697.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd is 0 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd is ₹10.9 and ₹28.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd?

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 108.84%, 3 Years at 119.62%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 38.90%, 3 Month at -39.88% and 1 Month at -14.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.16 %
Institutions - 9.54 %
Public - 26.30 %

