SectorConstruction
Open₹16.65
Prev. Close₹15.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.79
Day's High₹16.68
Day's Low₹16.65
52 Week's High₹28.68
52 Week's Low₹10.9
Book Value₹2.21
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)697.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-73.4
-731.57
-606.67
-466.6
Net Worth
6.3
-651.87
-526.97
-386.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
201.22
336
469.48
574.18
yoy growth (%)
-40.11
-28.43
-18.23
47.23
Raw materials
-81.39
-139.08
-208.57
-302.87
As % of sales
40.45
41.39
44.42
52.74
Employee costs
-24.87
-38.72
-38.94
-43.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-104.53
-136.4
-82.72
-134.68
Depreciation
-4.56
-5.44
-7.49
-10.3
Tax paid
0.57
0.34
0.21
0
Working capital
-75.51
-251.83
-64.15
-582.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.11
-28.43
-18.23
47.23
Op profit growth
-32.05
1,209.44
-24.19
-84.21
EBIT growth
-7.81
-193.84
-5,514.22
-98.32
Net profit growth
-23.89
78.52
-41.84
-22.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
130.82
139.32
130.61
203.69
343.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
130.82
139.32
130.61
203.69
343.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,322.42
4.06
5.57
35.59
36.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
R Sarabeswar
Managing Director & CFO
S Sivaramkrishnan
Director (Operation)
V G Janarthanam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
Summary
Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited (CCCL), established in July, 1997, is an integrated turnkey construction service provider having pan India presence with expertise in construction design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management. The Company provides construction allied services such as Mechanical & Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Fighting, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning, interior fit out services and glazing solutions. It caters to the requirements of readymix concrete, Solid blocks and pre - cast items for clients.The company is having a significant presence in India, with offices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Thiruvananthpuram. Their specialty projects involve Precast Pre-stressed Structures, Pre-engineered structures and Shell Structures are remarkable for their innovative and revolutionary application of technology and expertise. The private and public sector clients of the company include Infosys Technologies, Ascendas IT Park (Chennai), Khivraj Technology Park, Manipal University, Airport Authority of India, and Hi-Tech Carbon.In February 1997, the company received an order for a 52 metre long portal span structure in India for Intimate Fashions Ltd, Chennai. In March 1999, they constructed two hyperbolic paraboloid shell structures for Infosys Technologies Ltd in Bangalore.In March 2002, the company constructed worlds first platinum rated green building for CII Godrej Green Business Center at Hyderaba
Read More
The Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd is ₹697.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd is 0 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd is ₹10.9 and ₹28.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 108.84%, 3 Years at 119.62%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 38.90%, 3 Month at -39.88% and 1 Month at -14.66%.
