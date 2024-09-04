iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Quarterly Results

17.51
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

56.63

28.23

29.86

43.63

35.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.63

28.23

29.86

43.63

35.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.33

6.21

1,317.87

2.62

1.95

Total Income

120.96

34.43

1,347.74

46.25

37.01

Total Expenditure

70.21

32.4

77.57

642.32

35.65

PBIDT

50.75

2.03

1,270.17

-596.07

1.36

Interest

3.47

3.41

-43.2

20.3

20.22

PBDT

47.28

-1.38

1,313.37

-616.36

-18.87

Depreciation

1.2

1.19

1.31

1.39

1.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-23.84

0.07

0

Reported Profit After Tax

46.08

-2.57

1,335.89

-617.82

-20.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

46.08

-2.57

1,335.89

-617.82

-20.25

Extra-ordinary Items

61.16

0

1,315.59

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.08

-2.57

20.3

-617.82

-20.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.16

-0.06

33.52

-15.5

-0.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

79.7

79.7

79.7

79.7

79.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

89.61

7.19

4,253.75

-1,366.19

3.87

PBDTM(%)

83.48

-4.88

4,398.42

-1,412.69

-53.82

PATM(%)

81.37

-9.1

4,473.84

-1,416.04

-57.75

C C C L: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.