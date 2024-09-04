Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
56.63
28.23
29.86
43.63
35.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.63
28.23
29.86
43.63
35.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.33
6.21
1,317.87
2.62
1.95
Total Income
120.96
34.43
1,347.74
46.25
37.01
Total Expenditure
70.21
32.4
77.57
642.32
35.65
PBIDT
50.75
2.03
1,270.17
-596.07
1.36
Interest
3.47
3.41
-43.2
20.3
20.22
PBDT
47.28
-1.38
1,313.37
-616.36
-18.87
Depreciation
1.2
1.19
1.31
1.39
1.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-23.84
0.07
0
Reported Profit After Tax
46.08
-2.57
1,335.89
-617.82
-20.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
46.08
-2.57
1,335.89
-617.82
-20.25
Extra-ordinary Items
61.16
0
1,315.59
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.08
-2.57
20.3
-617.82
-20.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.16
-0.06
33.52
-15.5
-0.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
89.61
7.19
4,253.75
-1,366.19
3.87
PBDTM(%)
83.48
-4.88
4,398.42
-1,412.69
-53.82
PATM(%)
81.37
-9.1
4,473.84
-1,416.04
-57.75
