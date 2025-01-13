Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-73.4
-731.57
-606.67
-466.6
Net Worth
6.3
-651.87
-526.97
-386.9
Minority Interest
Debt
36.89
1,422.11
1,370.04
1,323.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.49
27.17
27.83
28.58
Total Liabilities
48.68
797.41
870.9
964.69
Fixed Assets
72.98
263.44
266.5
270.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.12
8.31
18.56
27.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
-36.94
519.79
577.74
660.55
Inventories
58.31
83.85
87.71
97.52
Inventory Days
176.89
Sundry Debtors
22.71
53.09
105.1
133.48
Debtor Days
242.12
Other Current Assets
235.98
645.4
646.57
713.74
Sundry Creditors
-132.12
-122.04
-122.36
-117.4
Creditor Days
212.95
Other Current Liabilities
-221.83
-140.51
-139.28
-166.79
Cash
12.48
5.81
8.06
6.08
Total Assets
48.69
797.4
870.91
964.7
