Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
100.96
103.8
101.03
147.25
252.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
100.96
103.8
101.03
147.25
252.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.57
3.5
4.98
17.22
27.84
Total Income
106.53
107.3
106.01
164.48
280.79
Total Expenditure
704.98
135
114.64
170.74
287.23
PBIDT
-598.45
-27.7
-8.63
-6.26
-6.44
Interest
60.66
59.4
59.26
62.65
77.95
PBDT
-659.11
-87.1
-67.89
-68.91
-84.39
Depreciation
4.15
4.86
5.63
6.51
4.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.07
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-663.32
-91.95
-73.52
-75.41
-88.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-663.32
-91.95
-73.52
-75.41
-88.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-663.32
-91.95
-73.52
-75.41
-88.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-16.64
-2.31
-1.84
-1.89
-2.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-592.75
-26.68
-8.54
-4.25
-2.54
PBDTM(%)
-652.84
-83.91
-67.19
-46.79
-33.36
PATM(%)
-657.01
-88.58
-72.77
-51.21
-34.97
