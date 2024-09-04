iifl-logo-icon 1
Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Nine Monthly Results

18.38
(4.97%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

100.96

103.8

101.03

147.25

252.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

100.96

103.8

101.03

147.25

252.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.57

3.5

4.98

17.22

27.84

Total Income

106.53

107.3

106.01

164.48

280.79

Total Expenditure

704.98

135

114.64

170.74

287.23

PBIDT

-598.45

-27.7

-8.63

-6.26

-6.44

Interest

60.66

59.4

59.26

62.65

77.95

PBDT

-659.11

-87.1

-67.89

-68.91

-84.39

Depreciation

4.15

4.86

5.63

6.51

4.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.07

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-663.32

-91.95

-73.52

-75.41

-88.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-663.32

-91.95

-73.52

-75.41

-88.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-663.32

-91.95

-73.52

-75.41

-88.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-16.64

-2.31

-1.84

-1.89

-2.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

79.7

79.7

79.7

79.7

79.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-592.75

-26.68

-8.54

-4.25

-2.54

PBDTM(%)

-652.84

-83.91

-67.19

-46.79

-33.36

PATM(%)

-657.01

-88.58

-72.77

-51.21

-34.97

