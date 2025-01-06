iifl-logo-icon 1
Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.68
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

C C C L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-104.53

-136.4

-82.72

-134.68

Depreciation

-4.56

-5.44

-7.49

-10.3

Tax paid

0.57

0.34

0.21

0

Working capital

-75.51

-251.83

-64.15

-582.72

Other operating items

Operating

-184.03

-393.33

-154.15

-727.7

Capital expenditure

-9.65

0.98

0.04

194.18

Free cash flow

-193.68

-392.35

-154.11

-533.52

Equity raised

-708.31

-330.47

-72.41

127.82

Investing

-11.81

-9.48

-19.38

37.96

Financing

119.26

290.23

-106.97

204.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-794.55

-442.09

-352.87

-162.75

