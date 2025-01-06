Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-104.53
-136.4
-82.72
-134.68
Depreciation
-4.56
-5.44
-7.49
-10.3
Tax paid
0.57
0.34
0.21
0
Working capital
-75.51
-251.83
-64.15
-582.72
Other operating items
Operating
-184.03
-393.33
-154.15
-727.7
Capital expenditure
-9.65
0.98
0.04
194.18
Free cash flow
-193.68
-392.35
-154.11
-533.52
Equity raised
-708.31
-330.47
-72.41
127.82
Investing
-11.81
-9.48
-19.38
37.96
Financing
119.26
290.23
-106.97
204.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-794.55
-442.09
-352.87
-162.75
