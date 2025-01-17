Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.77
-26.99
-19.62
45.42
Op profit growth
-25.46
622.76
-18.28
-74.96
EBIT growth
-11.8
-186.74
-518.83
-81.22
Net profit growth
-34.5
80.88
-45.44
-15.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-22.11
-17.56
-1.77
-1.74
EBIT margin
-13.18
-8.85
7.45
-1.43
Net profit margin
-50.47
-45.63
-18.41
-27.13
RoCE
-2.48
-2.75
2.8
-0.61
RoNW
7.5
22.35
110.79
-98.2
RoA
-2.37
-3.54
-1.73
-2.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.58
-3.94
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.79
-4.1
-2.36
-4.41
Book value per share
-9.88
-7.3
-1.5
0.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.19
-0.12
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.17
-0.12
-1.64
-0.86
P/B
-0.05
-0.06
-2.58
7.24
EV/EBIDTA
-77.76
-57.31
29.02
170.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.87
-0.46
-0.31
-0.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
232.41
297.68
318.68
298.1
Inventory days
188.06
134.44
116.7
123.8
Creditor days
-217.38
-165.03
-144.24
-153.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.32
0.27
-0.28
0.05
Net debt / equity
-3.54
-4.64
-18.01
62.53
Net debt / op. profit
-30.99
-22.34
-129.68
-128.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.96
-40.47
-44.61
-52.1
Employee costs
-12.36
-11.37
-8.32
-7.55
Other costs
-69.78
-65.71
-48.83
-42.08
