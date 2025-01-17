iifl-logo-icon 1
Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Key Ratios

17.74
(4.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.77

-26.99

-19.62

45.42

Op profit growth

-25.46

622.76

-18.28

-74.96

EBIT growth

-11.8

-186.74

-518.83

-81.22

Net profit growth

-34.5

80.88

-45.44

-15.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-22.11

-17.56

-1.77

-1.74

EBIT margin

-13.18

-8.85

7.45

-1.43

Net profit margin

-50.47

-45.63

-18.41

-27.13

RoCE

-2.48

-2.75

2.8

-0.61

RoNW

7.5

22.35

110.79

-98.2

RoA

-2.37

-3.54

-1.73

-2.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.58

-3.94

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.79

-4.1

-2.36

-4.41

Book value per share

-9.88

-7.3

-1.5

0.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.19

-0.12

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.17

-0.12

-1.64

-0.86

P/B

-0.05

-0.06

-2.58

7.24

EV/EBIDTA

-77.76

-57.31

29.02

170.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.87

-0.46

-0.31

-0.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

232.41

297.68

318.68

298.1

Inventory days

188.06

134.44

116.7

123.8

Creditor days

-217.38

-165.03

-144.24

-153.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.32

0.27

-0.28

0.05

Net debt / equity

-3.54

-4.64

-18.01

62.53

Net debt / op. profit

-30.99

-22.34

-129.68

-128.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-39.96

-40.47

-44.61

-52.1

Employee costs

-12.36

-11.37

-8.32

-7.55

Other costs

-69.78

-65.71

-48.83

-42.08

