Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.51
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

201.22

336

469.48

574.18

yoy growth (%)

-40.11

-28.43

-18.23

47.23

Raw materials

-81.39

-139.08

-208.57

-302.87

As % of sales

40.45

41.39

44.42

52.74

Employee costs

-24.87

-38.72

-38.94

-43.82

As % of sales

12.36

11.52

8.29

7.63

Other costs

-139.37

-223.57

-226.95

-234.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.26

66.54

48.34

40.76

Operating profit

-44.42

-65.38

-4.99

-6.58

OPM

-22.07

-19.46

-1.06

-1.14

Depreciation

-4.56

-5.44

-7.49

-10.3

Interest expense

-72.3

-101.45

-119.97

-133.99

Other income

16.76

35.87

49.74

16.2

Profit before tax

-104.53

-136.4

-82.72

-134.68

Taxes

0.57

0.34

0.21

0

Tax rate

-0.55

-0.25

-0.26

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-103.95

-136.06

-82.5

-134.67

Exceptional items

-2.44

-3.75

4.19

0

Net profit

-106.4

-139.81

-78.31

-134.67

yoy growth (%)

-23.89

78.52

-41.84

-22.11

NPM

-52.87

-41.61

-16.68

-23.45

