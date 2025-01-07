Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
201.22
336
469.48
574.18
yoy growth (%)
-40.11
-28.43
-18.23
47.23
Raw materials
-81.39
-139.08
-208.57
-302.87
As % of sales
40.45
41.39
44.42
52.74
Employee costs
-24.87
-38.72
-38.94
-43.82
As % of sales
12.36
11.52
8.29
7.63
Other costs
-139.37
-223.57
-226.95
-234.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.26
66.54
48.34
40.76
Operating profit
-44.42
-65.38
-4.99
-6.58
OPM
-22.07
-19.46
-1.06
-1.14
Depreciation
-4.56
-5.44
-7.49
-10.3
Interest expense
-72.3
-101.45
-119.97
-133.99
Other income
16.76
35.87
49.74
16.2
Profit before tax
-104.53
-136.4
-82.72
-134.68
Taxes
0.57
0.34
0.21
0
Tax rate
-0.55
-0.25
-0.26
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-103.95
-136.06
-82.5
-134.67
Exceptional items
-2.44
-3.75
4.19
0
Net profit
-106.4
-139.81
-78.31
-134.67
yoy growth (%)
-23.89
78.52
-41.84
-22.11
NPM
-52.87
-41.61
-16.68
-23.45
