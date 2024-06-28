|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Aug 2024
|3 May 2024
|Revised outcome Announcement of revised date of convening 27th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024) AGM 16/08/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 28.06.2024) 27th Annual General Meeting intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Intimation of book closure for the purpose of 27th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024) Outcome of the 27th AGM held on Aug 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) The Voting Results and the Scrutinisers Report of 27th AGM held on 16th Aug 24 is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.