To The Members of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a. As stated in Note 1 b to the standalone financial statements, the company has recognized a sum of Rs.10,506 lakhs towards arbitration claim receivable under Vivad se Vishwas II Scheme, notified by the Central Government. In the absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence, the recoverability of the aforesaid amount in the near term, in our opinion, is doubtful and hence the recognition of the aforesaid claim along with interest is not appropriate.

b. We have not received the statement of account for 7 accounts aggregating to Rs. 4.80 lakhs, confirmation of balances for 13 current accounts aggregating to Rs.711.00 lakhs with various banks, and for Margin Money Deposits amounting to Rs. 535.05 lakhs as at the Balance sheet date. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the carrying value of the aforesaid balances and any potential impact arising thereof in these financial statements.

c. We draw attention to Note 45a, regarding balances of sundry debtors, loans and advances, sundry creditors, and other liabilities are subject to the receipt of confirmation from the respective parties, and consequential adjustments thereof. Pending completion of the said exercise, we are unable to comment on the said balances, as also the possible impact arising out of the same, in the financial statements.

d. As stated in Note No. 42.1 regarding provision of remuneration to the promoter directors payable for the period 2013-14 to 2023-24 amounting to Rs.4,659.30 lakhs, which is subject to compliance of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the regulatory and statutory approvals required thereunder.

e. As stated in Note No.42.1, the remuneration paid to the Wholetime Director, Sri Kaushik Ram, for the period from January 22, 2024 to March 31,2024,amounting to Rs. 11.61 lakhs is subject to the approval of members in the ensuing annual general meeting.

f. We report that the Company has not provided us with sufficient and appropriate audit evidence relating to the identification of micro and small enterprises and the dues thereon. Further the Company does not provide for interest on the dues to the micro and small enterprises as required under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006. Considering the non-identification of the micro and small vendors, we are unable to comment on the completeness of such disclosures made in the standalone financial statements and its impact on the profit for the year.

g. We refer to Note 45b to the standalone financial statements regarding delay in remittance and non-remittance of statutory dues (including GST/Service Tax/VAT/ PF/TDS). The Company has not estimated and provided for the interest and penalty on defaults under the provisions of respective statutes. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the possible impact arising thereof on the profit for the year and on the carrying value of the respective liabilities as at the year-end.

h. As stated in Note No.45c, the company has not made any provision for liquidated damages in respect of delayed projects as the management is confident that there would not be any adverse impact on completion of projects. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact, if any, in the financial statements of the Company as at the year-end.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 44 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has obligations towards fund based and non-fund based liabilities and the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs.12,899.46lakhs. As stated in the said note, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth therein, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matters

As stated in Note 1a to the standalone financial statements, the Company had entered into a Settlement Plan u/s 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) with the lenders for a specified amount and accordingly the liabilities to the Bankers and financial institutions were reversed in the financial statements to the tune of Rs. 122,584.26 lakhs by recognizing the same as one time exceptional item in the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year under audit. The lenders have initiated the process of releasing the charges/ securities as specified in the Settlement Plan. Further, as stated in Note No.4, the registration formalities of the immovable properties sold are pending as at the Balance sheet date pursuant to the above.

Our report is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information other than the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our report on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance forthe IndAS Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of theAct for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companysfinancial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, orthe override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and except for the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, except for the matters stated in the paragraph (h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion", section of our report,the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of theAct;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of theAct.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses a

Disclaimer of Opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us, except for the matters in para (d) and (e) under "Basis of Qualified Opinion", the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule Vof theAct, and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 43 to the Ind AS financial statements;

ii. As represented by the management, the Company does not have any material foreseeable losses from any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which it requires any provision; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company, or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. As stated in Note 59 to the financial statements, the Company is in the process of implementing audit trail (edit log) facility in its accounting software viz., Citrix, and thus not complied with the requirements of Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, which is applicable from April 1,2023. Hence, we are unable to report on the same under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

For ASA & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No: 009571N/N500006 G N Ramaswami Place : Chennai Partner Date : May 3, 2024 Membership No. 202363 UDIN:24202363B KEYVP8613

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report to the members of Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited of even date)

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) As informed to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us the property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information anc explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the records examined by us and based on the examination of the copies of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance sheet date except for a immovable property at Delhi (as stated below which is not registered in the name of the Company. We were informed that the original title deeds are deposited with the lenders as these have been pledged as security foi the Companys borrowings.

Description of the Property Gross Carrying Value (Rs in lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being in the name of Company Commercial Building 1,761.19 National Building ConstructionCorporation Limited (NBCC) No Since September 2007 Due to the non-issuance of Completion Certificate

The Company is taking necessary steps to get it registered in the Companys name at the earliest.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property underthe Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) The Company was sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in earlier years, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. According to information and explanations given to us the Banks have classified such accounts as Non-performing Assets on account of continuous defaults committed by the Company and further the Company has not filed any statements or returns with the Banks and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii) (b) of the Order could not be made.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has neither made any investments nor has given loans or provided guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company, being engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities, Section 186 of the Act is not applicable in respect of investments made, loans given/ guarantees provided under subsection (11) of the said Section of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information provided and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. There are no material outstanding statutory dues existing as on the last day of the financial year which is outstanding for more than six months from the day, they becomes payable except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Rs. in Lakhs Period to which relates to The Jammu and Kashmir Value Added Tax,2005 Tax on Sales 22.17 June17 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 817.03 April-18 to March-21 Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund contribution 404.16 June2019to March2021 Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and various State GST Acts Central, State and Integrated Goods And Services Tax 1,817.91 January-19to December-21

(b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, goods and services tax, service ti duty of customs, value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of dispute except fort dues as under:

Sl. No. Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 7,087.95 FY 2009-10 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai Income Tax 6,904.35 FY 2014-15 National Faceless Appeal Centre, Delhi Income Tax 547.52 FY 2006-07 National Faceless Appeal Centre, Delhi Income Tax 1,197.51 FY 2009 to 2012 Madras High Court, Chennai Income Tax 872.75 FY 2021-2022 National Faceless Appeal Centre 2. Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 and Kerala Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Value Added Tax 55.10 FY 2005-06 Appellate Assistant Commissioner, Cochin GST 5.52 FY 2017-2018 Commercial Tax Office, Kerala 3. Karnataka Value Added Tax, 2003 Value Added Tax 34.22 FY 2009-10 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Audit3.5 , Bengaluru 4. Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax Act, 2006 and Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Act, 2017 Value Added Tax 407.85 Jan 2007 to Mar 2008 Commercial Tax Officer, Chennai Reversal of ITC for SEZ Projects 552.56 Apr 2008 to Mar 2010 Commercial Tax Officer, Chennai Excess claim of ITC 818.91 July 2017 to Sep 2022 The Appellate Authority, Commercial Taxes, 5. The Odisha Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Excess claim of ITC 95.11 April 2018 to March 2020 Commercial Tax Officer, Bhuvaneshwar 6. Rajasthan Value Added Tax, 2006 Works Contract Tax- TDS 17.89 Apr 2008 to Mar 2010 The Appellate Authority, Commercial Taxes (Appeal)-1- Jaipur 7. West Bengal Value Added Tax, 2003 Value Added Tax including late fee 160.60 FY 2011-12 The Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Alipore Charge, Kolkatta Value Added Tax 167.72 FY 2012-13 Appellate Tribunal, West Bengal Taxation Tribunal 8. Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax 93.07 Sep 2011 to Sep 2012 Commissioner of Service Tax, Chennai 6.05 Oct 2012 to June 2014 Joint Commissioner, Service Tax II Commissionerate, Chennai. 61.27 Apr 2011 to Mar 2014 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal ( CESTAT), Chennai 10.22 Apr 2014 to Sep 2015 Assistant Commissioner of Service Tax, Chennai. 12.91 Oct 2015 to June 2017 Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax, Mylapore Division, North Commissionerate, Chennai Utilization of ITC on Capital Goods for payment of service tax 3.24 Apr 2015 to June 2017 Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax, Mylapore Division, North Commissionerate, Chennai 8. Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 2.93 FY 2008-09 Assistant Commissioner of Customs ( Group- V), Mumbai

(viii) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company was in breach of material provisions of long-term restructured loan arrangements during the financial year 2018-2019 and subsequently lenders (banks and financial institutions) have called upon the Company to pay the entire dues. Pursuant to the Settlement Plan under section 12Aof the IBC as stated in Note No 1a to the standalone financial statements, the Company has deposited the amount of Rs. 17,500 lakhs, which is in the process of adjustment by the Bankers and financial institutions.

(b) As represented to us, the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding terms loans at the beginning of the year pending utilization, and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds were raised on a short-term basis by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3 (ix) (f) does not arise.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act, in ADT-4, has been filed by the auditors during the year and hence clause 3 (xi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, forthe year under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve BankofIndiaAct, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Orderare not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 66,910.56 lakhs and Rs. 11,264.24 lakhs respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) We draw attention to Note 44 to the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has obligations towards fund based and non-fund based liabilities and the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs.12,899.46 lakhs as at March 31,2024. On the basis of the above and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and as stated "Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern " section of our report, there exists a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern indicating that Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However, the management is confident that there will be a turnaround in the ensuing financial year and accordingly, the standalone financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

(xx) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For ASA & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No: 009571N/N500006 G N Ramaswami Partner Place : Chennai Membership No. 202363 Date : May 3, 2024 UDIN:24202363B KEYVP8613

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls underClause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the CompaniesAct, 2013 ("theAct")

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited (the "Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements ResponsibilityforInternal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI.

Because of the matter described in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph below, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Acompanys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Disclaimerof Opinion

The Company has not provided appropriate audit evidence relating to the internal financial control over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31,2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.