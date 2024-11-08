Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 19676827 equity shares of Rs.2/-each at an issue price of Rs. 18.75/- each to the Promoters of the Company Mr. R. Sarabeswar and Mr. S. Sivaramakrishnan on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of outstanding unsecured loans Allotment of 1,96,76,827 equity shares to the Promoters of the Company, Mr. R. Sarabeswar and Mr. S. Sivaramakrishnan on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of unsecured loans. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 FY 25 Outcome of the BM held on Oct, 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by conversion of outstanding unsecured loan against issue of Equity Shares or any other financial instruments convertible into Equity Shares (including warrants or otherwise) by way of Preferential Allotment or Private Placement amongst other items Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of BM for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25 Out come of the Board meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 12 Apr 2024

CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the BM convened to consider adoption of Audited Financial Results for FY 24 Board meeting out come attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve considering Q3 FY 24 unaudited financial results Board Meeting held today had considered and approved the unaudited financial results for Q3 FY24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024

CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for Q3 FY24 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024