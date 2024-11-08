iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Board Meeting

17.01
(-1.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:58:00 AM

C C C L CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 19676827 equity shares of Rs.2/-each at an issue price of Rs. 18.75/- each to the Promoters of the Company Mr. R. Sarabeswar and Mr. S. Sivaramakrishnan on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of outstanding unsecured loans Allotment of 1,96,76,827 equity shares to the Promoters of the Company, Mr. R. Sarabeswar and Mr. S. Sivaramakrishnan on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of unsecured loans. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Oct 20245 Oct 2024
CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 FY 25 Outcome of the BM held on Oct, 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by conversion of outstanding unsecured loan against issue of Equity Shares or any other financial instruments convertible into Equity Shares (including warrants or otherwise) by way of Preferential Allotment or Private Placement amongst other items Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of BM for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25 Out come of the Board meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202412 Apr 2024
CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the BM convened to consider adoption of Audited Financial Results for FY 24 Board meeting out come attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve considering Q3 FY 24 unaudited financial results Board Meeting held today had considered and approved the unaudited financial results for Q3 FY24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for Q3 FY24 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Considered change in Board of Directors and Reconstituted various Committees of Board

C C C L: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.