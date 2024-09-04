Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Summary

Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited (CCCL), established in July, 1997, is an integrated turnkey construction service provider having pan India presence with expertise in construction design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management. The Company provides construction allied services such as Mechanical & Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Fighting, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning, interior fit out services and glazing solutions. It caters to the requirements of readymix concrete, Solid blocks and pre - cast items for clients.The company is having a significant presence in India, with offices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Thiruvananthpuram. Their specialty projects involve Precast Pre-stressed Structures, Pre-engineered structures and Shell Structures are remarkable for their innovative and revolutionary application of technology and expertise. The private and public sector clients of the company include Infosys Technologies, Ascendas IT Park (Chennai), Khivraj Technology Park, Manipal University, Airport Authority of India, and Hi-Tech Carbon.In February 1997, the company received an order for a 52 metre long portal span structure in India for Intimate Fashions Ltd, Chennai. In March 1999, they constructed two hyperbolic paraboloid shell structures for Infosys Technologies Ltd in Bangalore.In March 2002, the company constructed worlds first platinum rated green building for CII Godrej Green Business Center at Hyderabad and in April 2003, they constructed a convention center with an orthogonal structure and curve beam elements for Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Mangalore.In April 2006, the company incorporated Consolidated Interiors Ltd as a subsidiary which is engaged in executing interior contracting and fit out services for their projects apart from a range of public and private sector clients. In May 9, 2007, CCCL Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated with the object of engaging in the development of special Economic Zones and in May 31, 2007 they incorporated Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd.During the year 2007-08, the company received some major orders which include an IT Park at Pune, Hotel Projects in Bangalore, Mahindra & Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai, International Airport Terminal in Mangalore, Power Plants in Chennai and Kolkata, Airport Terminal in Dehradun and Mahindra World School in Chennai.In June 2008, the company entered into a strategic and investment partnership with Innotech Construction LLC in Dubai, to add their engineering excellence and on-time project execution skills. In July 2008, they bagged the Renault-Nissan Automobile Plant and the NATRIP order in Chennai for a Value of Rs 240 crore.In October 2008, the company in tie up with Herve Pomerleau International Inc, Canada, has bagged the Chennai Airport Project from Airport Authority of India for Rs 1212 crore. They also bagged Cargo complex project at Chennai Airport for Rs 68 crore and allied services work at Tiruvananthapuram for Rs 41 crore.The Hon. NCLT Chennai bench, vide its order, dt: January 5, 2024 had allowed the withdrawal of IBA/483/2020 by which the Company is free from the provisions of IBC. As directed by the Hon. Tribunal, pursuant to approval of the withdrawal of CIRP Mr. Krishnaswamy Vasudevan, Resolution Professional vide letter dt: January 5, 2024 handed over the Company back to the Directors, and the powers of the Board of Directors which stood suspended are thereby restored.