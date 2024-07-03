SectorConstruction
Open₹55.19
Prev. Close₹55.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹356.73
Day's High₹55.19
Day's Low₹52.35
52 Week's High₹93.15
52 Week's Low₹49.7
Book Value₹43.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,190.04
P/E26.26
EPS2.1
Divi. Yield0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
227.7
227.84
225.88
193.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
731.03
666.65
579.06
500.53
Net Worth
958.73
894.49
804.94
694.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
357.22
365.99
363.45
335.35
yoy growth (%)
-2.39
0.7
8.37
39.89
Raw materials
-308.58
-253.97
-270.7
-249.44
As % of sales
86.38
69.39
74.48
74.38
Employee costs
-33.89
-42.18
-43.65
-46.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-36.87
38.14
14.19
11.41
Depreciation
-7.21
-8.64
-7.98
-7.51
Tax paid
0
0
1.02
-0.02
Working capital
-48.63
27.95
55.2
47.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.39
0.7
8.37
39.89
Op profit growth
-136.33
186.37
10.54
-895.6
EBIT growth
-123.03
46.82
18.73
-12.48
Net profit growth
-196.67
150.77
33.49
85.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
747.9
999.93
653.03
506.88
484.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
747.9
999.93
653.03
506.88
484.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.34
30.5
57.04
12.41
55.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
R Vasudevan.
Independent Director
K G Krishnamurthy
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mukesh S Malhotra
Managing Director
Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vibhuti Darshin Dani
Director
Sowmiya
Independent Director
BALASUBRAMANIAN SANKARAMAHALINGAM
Reports by Vascon Engineers Ltd
Summary
Vascon Engineers Limited was incorporated on January 1, 1986 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vascon Engineers Private Limited. On August 25, 1997, the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vascon Engineers Limited. The Company operate in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services and Real Estate Development with operations in a number of states and union territories in India. The companys EPC services include constructing factories, hospitals, hospitality properties, office and residential complexes, shopping malls, multiplexes, IT parks, and other buildings. It also engage into identification and acquisition of land; ownership/ operation in projects; and development of residential and office complexes, shopping malls, multiplexes, hospitality properties, IT parks, and other buildings.Vascon commenced its business as an EPC services company and then diversified into the real estate development including owning and operating selected projects directly or indirectly through their subsidiaries and the other development entities.In November 1986, the company completed their first contractual project namely the construction of a factory for Cipla Ltd at Patalganga. In December 1996, they completed the first project in the hospitality sector, Vista Do Rio Resorts, at Goa.In January 1999, the company completed the construction of Cipla Foundations Palliative Care and Training Centre at Pune. In July 2000,
Read More
The Vascon Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vascon Engineers Ltd is ₹1190.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vascon Engineers Ltd is 26.26 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vascon Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vascon Engineers Ltd is ₹49.7 and ₹93.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vascon Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.28%, 3 Years at 24.84%, 1 Year at -25.59%, 6 Month at -25.07%, 3 Month at -10.56% and 1 Month at -2.63%.
