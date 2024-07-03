Summary

Vascon Engineers Limited was incorporated on January 1, 1986 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vascon Engineers Private Limited. On August 25, 1997, the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vascon Engineers Limited. The Company operate in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services and Real Estate Development with operations in a number of states and union territories in India. The companys EPC services include constructing factories, hospitals, hospitality properties, office and residential complexes, shopping malls, multiplexes, IT parks, and other buildings. It also engage into identification and acquisition of land; ownership/ operation in projects; and development of residential and office complexes, shopping malls, multiplexes, hospitality properties, IT parks, and other buildings.Vascon commenced its business as an EPC services company and then diversified into the real estate development including owning and operating selected projects directly or indirectly through their subsidiaries and the other development entities.In November 1986, the company completed their first contractual project namely the construction of a factory for Cipla Ltd at Patalganga. In December 1996, they completed the first project in the hospitality sector, Vista Do Rio Resorts, at Goa.In January 1999, the company completed the construction of Cipla Foundations Palliative Care and Training Centre at Pune. In July 2000,

