Vascon Engineers Ltd Share Price

52.59
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.19
  • Day's High55.19
  • 52 Wk High93.15
  • Prev. Close55.25
  • Day's Low52.35
  • 52 Wk Low 49.7
  • Turnover (lac)356.73
  • P/E26.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.04
  • EPS2.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,190.04
  • Div. Yield0.44
Vascon Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

55.19

Prev. Close

55.25

Turnover(Lac.)

356.73

Day's High

55.19

Day's Low

52.35

52 Week's High

93.15

52 Week's Low

49.7

Book Value

43.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,190.04

P/E

26.26

EPS

2.1

Divi. Yield

0.44

Vascon Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2023

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vascon Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vascon Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.56%

Institutions: 0.55%

Non-Institutions: 68.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vascon Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

227.7

227.84

225.88

193.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

731.03

666.65

579.06

500.53

Net Worth

958.73

894.49

804.94

694.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

357.22

365.99

363.45

335.35

yoy growth (%)

-2.39

0.7

8.37

39.89

Raw materials

-308.58

-253.97

-270.7

-249.44

As % of sales

86.38

69.39

74.48

74.38

Employee costs

-33.89

-42.18

-43.65

-46.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-36.87

38.14

14.19

11.41

Depreciation

-7.21

-8.64

-7.98

-7.51

Tax paid

0

0

1.02

-0.02

Working capital

-48.63

27.95

55.2

47.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.39

0.7

8.37

39.89

Op profit growth

-136.33

186.37

10.54

-895.6

EBIT growth

-123.03

46.82

18.73

-12.48

Net profit growth

-196.67

150.77

33.49

85.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

747.9

999.93

653.03

506.88

484.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

747.9

999.93

653.03

506.88

484.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.34

30.5

57.04

12.41

55.91

Vascon Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vascon Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

R Vasudevan.

Independent Director

K G Krishnamurthy

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mukesh S Malhotra

Managing Director

Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vibhuti Darshin Dani

Director

Sowmiya

Independent Director

BALASUBRAMANIAN SANKARAMAHALINGAM

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vascon Engineers Ltd

Summary

Vascon Engineers Limited was incorporated on January 1, 1986 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vascon Engineers Private Limited. On August 25, 1997, the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vascon Engineers Limited. The Company operate in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services and Real Estate Development with operations in a number of states and union territories in India. The companys EPC services include constructing factories, hospitals, hospitality properties, office and residential complexes, shopping malls, multiplexes, IT parks, and other buildings. It also engage into identification and acquisition of land; ownership/ operation in projects; and development of residential and office complexes, shopping malls, multiplexes, hospitality properties, IT parks, and other buildings.Vascon commenced its business as an EPC services company and then diversified into the real estate development including owning and operating selected projects directly or indirectly through their subsidiaries and the other development entities.In November 1986, the company completed their first contractual project namely the construction of a factory for Cipla Ltd at Patalganga. In December 1996, they completed the first project in the hospitality sector, Vista Do Rio Resorts, at Goa.In January 1999, the company completed the construction of Cipla Foundations Palliative Care and Training Centre at Pune. In July 2000,
Company FAQs

What is the Vascon Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Vascon Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vascon Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vascon Engineers Ltd is ₹1190.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vascon Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vascon Engineers Ltd is 26.26 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vascon Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vascon Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vascon Engineers Ltd is ₹49.7 and ₹93.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vascon Engineers Ltd?

Vascon Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.28%, 3 Years at 24.84%, 1 Year at -25.59%, 6 Month at -25.07%, 3 Month at -10.56% and 1 Month at -2.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vascon Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vascon Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.27 %
Institutions - 0.55 %
Public - 68.18 %

