To the members of VASCON ENGINEERS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of VASCON ENGINEERS LIMITED (hereinafter referred as “the Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter collectively referred as the “Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred as “the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed Under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (hereinafter referred as “Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit, other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred as “SAs”) specified Under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred as “ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report;

S. No. Key Audit Matter (KAM) Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition: Principal Audit Procedures: Ind AS 115 prescribes detailed guidance for various elements of revenue recognition and requires detailed contract assessment as per the accounting principles. The revenue accounting standards application involves certain significant judgements regarding the identification of distinct performance obligations, recognition of revenue over the period, recognition of contract acquisition costs, appropriateness of the basis used for measuring the estimation of the total cost of completion of the projects over a wide range of customers and also a wide range of contracts each having different risk profile based on its individual nature of performance and delivery characteristics. Changes in cost estimates could give rise to variances in the amount of revenue recognized and profit/loss recognized. Accordingly, this matter has been identified as KAM. Our audit procedures on revenue recognition from construction contracts consisted mainly of the testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the laid down internal controls and then substantive testing of the transactions. The audit procedures performed include the following: • Assessed the Companys process to identify revenue recognition and cost estimation as per the requirement of the revenue accounting standard. • Evaluate the design and implementation of key internal financial controls and operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to the existence and accuracy of revenue recognition on selected transactions. • Selected an appropriate sample of contracts and evaluated them along with the supporting evidence to determine whether various elements of revenue recognition, as well as cost allocations, are assessed with the principles prescribed under Ind AS 115. We performed project analysis and obtained the reasons for our observations in respect of the ongoing as well as completed projects during the year under audit. • Read and assessed the disclosure made in the financial statements to assess compliance with the disclosure Ind AS 115 requirements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon (hereinafter referred as “other information”)

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report and management discussion and analysis included in the annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and/or conclusions thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

The Managements & Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and the Board of directors.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) evaluating the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act and based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer note 30 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts that were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement; and

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year at, application level & database level, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Consequently, we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail feature has been tampered with at any point during the year.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to the director by the company is in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act, where request approval is taken in the general meeting. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to comment upon by us;

SHARP & TANNAN ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 0109983W by the hand of Sd/- CA Tirtharaj Khot Partner Pune Membership No.: (F) 037457 May 21,2024 UDIN: 24037457BKGEHE3082

Annexure A to the independent auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Vascon Engineers Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” Section of our report on even date)

(i) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us;

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) of the Company.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of the Intangible assets of the Company.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of PPE to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain PPE were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

(c) According to the information & explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered documents provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings, (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

Immovable properties of land and buildings (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans & guarantees are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information & explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that the company has not made any revaluation of PPE (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 Clause (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information & explanations given to us, we report that there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 Clause (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us;

(a) With regard to the nature of inventory, the physical verification by way of verification of title deeds, site visits by the Management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of more than 10% were noticed on physical verification.

(b) during the year the company has renewed its working capital facility in excess of five crores rupees, in the aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; based on our verification of quarterly statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in materially agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us;

(a) During the year the Company has not made investments in, provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 Clause (iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the company has not made investments in, provided the security or provided any guarantees or loan or advances in the nature of loans to any subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other parties, Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 Clause (iii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the year the company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to any subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other parties, Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 Clause (iii) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, during the year the company has not given loans or advances in the nature of loans, Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 Clause (iii) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our verification there are no loans and advances in the nature of the loan that have been renewed or extended, except parties mentioned below in tabular format. During the year no fresh loans were granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

Sr. Name of the No. Parties Aggregate amount of overdue existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans (Rs. In Lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year 1 Conamore Resorts Pvt. Ltd. 91.18 42.25% 2 Marathawada Realtors Pvt. Ltd 124.62 57.75% Total 215.80 100.00%

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification the following are the parties where the loans are granted to related parties which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment;

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particular All Parties Related Parties The aggregate amount of loans in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 215.80 215.80 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 5,365.81 5,365.81 Total (A+B) 5,581.62 5,581.62 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanation provided to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no public deposit as such in the company during the year and no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal. Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 Clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed these records relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost accounts and records have been prepared and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.\

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) There were delays by the Company in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities;

There were no undisputed statutory dues w.r.t the above dues in arrears as at March 31,2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except for as given below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount The period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Amount Paid Subsequently Employee Provident Fund Act, 1952 Provident Fund *0.75 May 2018 to Mar 2019 15th of the following month - - *0.05 Apr 2019 to May-19 - - 9.41 Apr 2021 to March 2022 8th to 7th May 2024 7.30 6.49 April 22 to May 23 15th to 20th May 2024 4.89 4.89 April 23 to Sep 23 16th to 20th May,2024 4.45 Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC 0.62 Aug-18 15th of the following month

* We have been informed by the company that due to some technical reasons, the Company is not able to make these payments online.

(b) Details of dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, and Cess which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024, on account of disputes are given below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of disputed dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which it relates Amount Involved Amount Unpaid Income Tax Act Income Tax CIT(A) - 147 2018-19 229.94 229.94 CIT(A) - 143/3 2021-22 31.56 31.56 Sales Tax Act Sales Tax / Value Added Tax / Central Sales Tax Commercial Tax Officer, Goa 2010-11 44.68 44.68 Joint Commissioner, Mumbai 2009-10 53.91 53.91 2014-15 38.13 34.36 2015-16 55.79 52.02 2016-17 49.73 45.94 2017-18 38.79 25.00 Goods and Service Tax Act Goods and Service Tax Assistant Commissioner, Pune 2023-24 100.91 100.91 Assistant Commissioner, Noida 2023-24 241.06 241.06 Assistant Commissioner, Pondy 2022-23 4.88 4.88 Office of Superintendent of GST and Central Excise, Chennai 2022-23 57.56 57.56 Office of Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai 2023-24 428.23 428.23

(viii) According to the information & explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 clause (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us;

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by banks or financial institutions or other lenders Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 clause (ix) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has raised additional term loans during the year and were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us,

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly reporting on paragraph 3 clause (x) (a) is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made preferential allotment as per the provision of the act and regulation made by the Securities Exchange Board of India and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year the company has not made the private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Accordingly reporting on paragraph 3 clause (x) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us,

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed by us no material fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based on the audit procedures performed by us no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 has been filed by the auditors in the form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us,

(a) the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till the balance sheet date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (xvi) (a) (b) (c) and (d) is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the current year as well as for the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xix) According to the information provided and explanations are given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, and other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the accounts and records examined by us,

(a) there is an unspent amount of Rs. 14. 90 Lakhs under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. However, the company will be paid a shortfall in the coming financial year before the due date.

(b) there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing projects. Accordingly, Paragraph 3 clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) The reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

SHARP & TANNAN ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 0109983W by the hand of Sd/- CA Tirtharaj Khot Partner Pune Membership No.: (F) 037457 May 21,2024 UDIN: 24037457BKGEHE3082

Annexure B to the independent auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Vascon Engineers Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading, “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” of our report on even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) Section 143 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VASCON ENGINEERS LIMITED (hereinafter referred as “the Company”) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (hereinafter referred as “the guidance note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred as “ICAI”).

Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed Under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding the prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.