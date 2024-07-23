iifl-logo-icon 1
Vascon Engineers Ltd EGM

51.58
(-2.73%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Vascon Engineers CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Jul 202416 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 17, 2024 NOTICE OF Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Vascon Engineers Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 16,2024 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the Business as mentioned in the Notice enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 16, 2024 Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on August 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

