|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Jul 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 17, 2024 NOTICE OF Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Vascon Engineers Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 16,2024 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the Business as mentioned in the Notice enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 16, 2024 Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on August 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)
