Vascon Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
227.7
227.84
225.88
193.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
731.03
666.65
579.06
500.53
Net Worth
958.73
894.49
804.94
694.23
Minority Interest
Debt
152.65
133.6
138.9
198.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,111.38
1,028.09
943.84
892.42
Fixed Assets
63
69.92
42.03
41.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
135.2
134.61
181.16
172.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
846.91
734.15
663.72
621.4
Inventories
512.16
440.2
439.11
440.78
Inventory Days
450.37
Sundry Debtors
178.48
148.86
107.13
114.69
Debtor Days
117.18
Other Current Assets
723.18
636.27
545.01
413.94
Sundry Creditors
-365.25
-336.99
-256.88
-215.26
Creditor Days
219.94
Other Current Liabilities
-201.66
-154.19
-170.65
-132.75
Cash
66.26
89.4
56.93
57.91
Total Assets
1,111.37
1,028.08
943.84
892.42
