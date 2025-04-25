iifl-logo
Vascon Engineers Secures ₹311 Crore Orders in Pune and Goa

25 Apr 2025 , 01:00 PM

Vascon Engineers Ltd announced two significant project wins with a combined value of ₹310.89 crore. The firm won a construction order worth ₹85.43 crore from Yucca Promoters LLP for a commercial building project in Pune.

The Pune project has been awarded on a lumpsum basis and is to be completed within three years. As part of the deal, Vascon Engineers will get 50% of the profit share in Yucca Promoters LLP, showing a model of strategic partnership.

On April 23, Vascon Engineers also declared a ₹225.46 crore ropeway infrastructure contract in Goa from Royal Rides Pvt Ltd. The Goa project entails designing and constructing two terminal buildings, a ropeway tower foundation, and related site development works at Panaji and Reis Magos.

The order will be implemented on a ‘design and build’ basis, with an indicative completion date of 36 months from the Letter of Intent date. The orders demonstrate the company’s expanding presence in urban infrastructure and real estate development sectors.

Vascon Engineers made its entry into the Mumbai market in March with the opening of its luxury residential project ‘Vascon Orchids’ in Santacruz (West), Mumbai. ‘Vascon Orchids’ is being built on a redevelopment model along Linking Road and is expected to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹300 crore from its saleable stock.

