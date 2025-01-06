iifl-logo-icon 1
Vascon Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.59
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025

Vascon Engineers FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-36.87

38.14

14.19

11.41

Depreciation

-7.21

-8.64

-7.98

-7.51

Tax paid

0

0

1.02

-0.02

Working capital

-48.63

27.95

55.2

47.17

Other operating items

Operating

-92.72

57.44

62.42

51.04

Capital expenditure

-1.11

8.95

4.17

4.48

Free cash flow

-93.83

66.39

66.6

55.52

Equity raised

1,100.79

1,014.12

970.91

917.64

Investing

-15.51

14.37

-2.34

3.44

Financing

-2.24

52.94

61.53

64.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

989.21

1,147.83

1,096.7

1,041.37

