Vascon Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-36.87
38.14
14.19
11.41
Depreciation
-7.21
-8.64
-7.98
-7.51
Tax paid
0
0
1.02
-0.02
Working capital
-48.63
27.95
55.2
47.17
Other operating items
Operating
-92.72
57.44
62.42
51.04
Capital expenditure
-1.11
8.95
4.17
4.48
Free cash flow
-93.83
66.39
66.6
55.52
Equity raised
1,100.79
1,014.12
970.91
917.64
Investing
-15.51
14.37
-2.34
3.44
Financing
-2.24
52.94
61.53
64.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
989.21
1,147.83
1,096.7
1,041.37
