|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.9
-0.61
-2.77
9.98
Op profit growth
-124.85
659.95
6.34
-196.25
EBIT growth
-122.18
92.58
0.94
-14.54
Net profit growth
-203.11
480.15
20.18
182.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.64
10.34
1.35
1.23
EBIT margin
-2.58
11.3
5.83
5.61
Net profit margin
-8.07
7.59
1.3
1.05
RoCE
-1.35
6.01
3.18
3.21
RoNW
-1.42
1.38
0.25
0.21
RoA
-1.06
1.01
0.17
0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.21
2.23
0.3
0.27
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.9
1.38
-0.37
-0.49
Book value per share
38.38
41.22
38.74
38.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.23
3.35
50.83
123.14
P/CEPS
-6.26
5.41
-41.2
-67.02
P/B
0.47
0.18
0.39
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
-474.31
4.32
10.27
17.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.04
-0.21
23.99
-7.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
124.53
134.05
141.8
145.5
Inventory days
339.22
343.71
338.37
312.37
Creditor days
-155.81
-157.74
-140.55
-134.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.48
-3.09
-1.16
-1.19
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.25
0.26
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
-10.05
3.46
25.43
33.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.58
-66.98
-73.13
-70.8
Employee costs
-11.58
-13.78
-13.78
-14.26
Other costs
-11.48
-8.88
-11.72
-13.69
