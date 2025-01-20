iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vascon Engineers Ltd Key Ratios

52.13
(1.07%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:54:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vascon Engineers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.9

-0.61

-2.77

9.98

Op profit growth

-124.85

659.95

6.34

-196.25

EBIT growth

-122.18

92.58

0.94

-14.54

Net profit growth

-203.11

480.15

20.18

182.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.64

10.34

1.35

1.23

EBIT margin

-2.58

11.3

5.83

5.61

Net profit margin

-8.07

7.59

1.3

1.05

RoCE

-1.35

6.01

3.18

3.21

RoNW

-1.42

1.38

0.25

0.21

RoA

-1.06

1.01

0.17

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.21

2.23

0.3

0.27

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.9

1.38

-0.37

-0.49

Book value per share

38.38

41.22

38.74

38.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.23

3.35

50.83

123.14

P/CEPS

-6.26

5.41

-41.2

-67.02

P/B

0.47

0.18

0.39

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

-474.31

4.32

10.27

17.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.04

-0.21

23.99

-7.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

124.53

134.05

141.8

145.5

Inventory days

339.22

343.71

338.37

312.37

Creditor days

-155.81

-157.74

-140.55

-134.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.48

-3.09

-1.16

-1.19

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.25

0.26

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

-10.05

3.46

25.43

33.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.58

-66.98

-73.13

-70.8

Employee costs

-11.58

-13.78

-13.78

-14.26

Other costs

-11.48

-8.88

-11.72

-13.69

Vascon Engineers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vascon Engineers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.