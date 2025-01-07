Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
357.22
365.99
363.45
335.35
yoy growth (%)
-2.39
0.7
8.37
39.89
Raw materials
-308.58
-253.97
-270.7
-249.44
As % of sales
86.38
69.39
74.48
74.38
Employee costs
-33.89
-42.18
-43.65
-46.44
As % of sales
9.48
11.52
12.01
13.85
Other costs
-31.11
-24.77
-33.36
-25.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.71
6.76
9.17
7.52
Operating profit
-16.37
45.06
15.73
14.23
OPM
-4.58
12.31
4.32
4.24
Depreciation
-7.21
-8.64
-7.98
-7.51
Interest expense
-24.51
-15.51
-22.35
-19.36
Other income
11.23
17.23
28.79
24.06
Profit before tax
-36.87
38.14
14.19
11.41
Taxes
0
0
1.02
-0.02
Tax rate
0
0
7.18
-0.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-36.87
38.14
15.21
11.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-36.87
38.14
15.21
11.39
yoy growth (%)
-196.67
150.77
33.49
85.96
NPM
-10.32
10.42
4.18
3.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.