Vascon Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

54.08
(2.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

357.22

365.99

363.45

335.35

yoy growth (%)

-2.39

0.7

8.37

39.89

Raw materials

-308.58

-253.97

-270.7

-249.44

As % of sales

86.38

69.39

74.48

74.38

Employee costs

-33.89

-42.18

-43.65

-46.44

As % of sales

9.48

11.52

12.01

13.85

Other costs

-31.11

-24.77

-33.36

-25.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.71

6.76

9.17

7.52

Operating profit

-16.37

45.06

15.73

14.23

OPM

-4.58

12.31

4.32

4.24

Depreciation

-7.21

-8.64

-7.98

-7.51

Interest expense

-24.51

-15.51

-22.35

-19.36

Other income

11.23

17.23

28.79

24.06

Profit before tax

-36.87

38.14

14.19

11.41

Taxes

0

0

1.02

-0.02

Tax rate

0

0

7.18

-0.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-36.87

38.14

15.21

11.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-36.87

38.14

15.21

11.39

yoy growth (%)

-196.67

150.77

33.49

85.96

NPM

-10.32

10.42

4.18

3.39

