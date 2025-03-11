Vascon Engineers Launches High-End Residential Project in Santacruz

Vascon Engineers Ltd launched ‘Vascon Orchids’, a luxury residential project situated in Santacruz, Mumbai (West) on March 10, 2025,. The project is Vascon’s debut in the Mumbai real estate landscape, and is being developed through a redevelopment project on Linking Road, Santacruz (West). The project carries a total estimated GDV of ₹300 crore, indicative of its premium positioning in the micro-market.

Vascon Orchids will comprise of 62 premium units with 2 BHK & 3 BHK apartments in three different residential wings. Amenities include a Bocce Ball court, area for Cornhole games, a fully equipped gymnasium, and much more. Due to their strategic connection advantages, the location lies a stone’s throw away no more than 500 meters from the Coastal Road Connector and the upcoming metro station on SV Road.

Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy, Managing Director of Vascon Engineers, commented, “Vascon Orchids will be a landmark project, and be instrumental in Mumbai’s evolving skyline.

With over 225 plus projects delivered in over 30 cities, the company has developed a real estate portfolio of more than 45Million SQFT. The firm has 39 years of real estate development expertise and intends to begin with a foothold in Mumbai’s luxury housing market.