Vascon Engineers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
701.81
672.59
435.11
317.47
357.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
701.81
672.59
435.11
317.47
357.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.72
22.03
53.03
10.21
54.3
Total Income
725.53
694.62
488.14
327.68
411.38
Total Expenditure
649.82
624.58
436.12
339.6
338.34
PBIDT
75.71
70.04
52.02
-11.92
73.04
Interest
11.81
9.73
17.94
21.34
20.93
PBDT
63.9
60.31
34.08
-33.26
52.11
Depreciation
10.51
8.63
7.91
8.79
11.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.62
1.88
1.07
0
0.34
Deferred Tax
-0.35
0
0
0.78
0
Reported Profit After Tax
51.12
49.8
25.1
-42.83
40.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
51.12
49.8
25.1
-42.83
40.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
51.12
49.8
25.1
-42.83
40.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.31
2.26
1.29
-2.42
2.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
7.5
0
0
0
0
Equity
221.32
217.32
217.32
178.14
178.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.78
10.41
11.95
-3.75
20.45
PBDTM(%)
9.1
8.96
7.83
-10.47
14.59
PATM(%)
7.28
7.4
5.76
-13.49
11.39
