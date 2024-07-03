iifl-logo-icon 1
Vascon Engineers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

54.31
(0.07%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:07:11 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

701.81

672.59

435.11

317.47

357.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

701.81

672.59

435.11

317.47

357.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.72

22.03

53.03

10.21

54.3

Total Income

725.53

694.62

488.14

327.68

411.38

Total Expenditure

649.82

624.58

436.12

339.6

338.34

PBIDT

75.71

70.04

52.02

-11.92

73.04

Interest

11.81

9.73

17.94

21.34

20.93

PBDT

63.9

60.31

34.08

-33.26

52.11

Depreciation

10.51

8.63

7.91

8.79

11.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.62

1.88

1.07

0

0.34

Deferred Tax

-0.35

0

0

0.78

0

Reported Profit After Tax

51.12

49.8

25.1

-42.83

40.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

51.12

49.8

25.1

-42.83

40.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

51.12

49.8

25.1

-42.83

40.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.31

2.26

1.29

-2.42

2.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

7.5

0

0

0

0

Equity

221.32

217.32

217.32

178.14

178.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.78

10.41

11.95

-3.75

20.45

PBDTM(%)

9.1

8.96

7.83

-10.47

14.59

PATM(%)

7.28

7.4

5.76

-13.49

11.39

