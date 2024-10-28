iifl-logo-icon 1
Vascon Engineers Ltd Board Meeting

53.35
(4.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:49:58 PM

Vascon Engineers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 10, 2024
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 along with other matters Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financials Results of the Company for Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024 along with other business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 17, 2024 Vascon Engineers Limited (Vascon /Company) has informed the exchange about completion of disinvestment of 100% equity stake/investment of the Company held in GMP Technical Solutions Private Limited, a Material Subsidiary of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

