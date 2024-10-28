Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 10, 2024

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 along with other matters Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financials Results of the Company for Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024 along with other business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 17, 2024 Vascon Engineers Limited (Vascon /Company) has informed the exchange about completion of disinvestment of 100% equity stake/investment of the Company held in GMP Technical Solutions Private Limited, a Material Subsidiary of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024