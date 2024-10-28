|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 10, 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 along with other matters Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financials Results of the Company for Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024 along with other business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 17, 2024 Vascon Engineers Limited (Vascon /Company) has informed the exchange about completion of disinvestment of 100% equity stake/investment of the Company held in GMP Technical Solutions Private Limited, a Material Subsidiary of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Vascon Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.