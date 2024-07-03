iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

0.74
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.8
  • Day's High0.8
  • 52 Wk High1.16
  • Prev. Close0.78
  • Day's Low0.74
  • 52 Wk Low 0.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.8

Prev. Close

0.78

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

0.8

Day's Low

0.74

52 Week's High

1.16

52 Week's Low

0.55

Book Value

3.78

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Oct, 2023

arrow

17 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.41%

Non-Promoter- 72.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

12.57

12.57

12.57

12.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.94

35.9

42.03

69.96

Net Worth

48.51

48.47

54.6

82.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

46.1

130.33

283.9

204.1

yoy growth (%)

-64.62

-54.09

39.09

12.96

Raw materials

-11.42

-4.46

-1.45

4.84

As % of sales

24.78

3.42

0.51

2.37

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.65

-1.65

-1.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-27.71

-43.83

10.32

8.62

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.36

-2.03

-0.94

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.25

-3.25

-2.21

Working capital

-13.61

-46.93

12.68

18.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.62

-54.09

39.09

12.96

Op profit growth

-34.87

-346.17

73.13

-24.71

EBIT growth

-32.7

-338.94

19.12

11.15

Net profit growth

-36.53

-724.18

10.28

32.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

69.99

110.18

55.89

154.35

258.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

69.99

110.18

55.89

154.35

258.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.54

0.3

1.71

1.78

2.11

View Annually Results

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Prakash Laddha

Independent Director

Jyoti Rathi

Independent Director

Shankar Rathi

Independent Director

Suresh Giridharlalji

Director

Prachi Jaju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited was established to acquire the construction contracts & maintenance business of Prakash Builders, a proprietorship concern established in 1978 by Prakash P. Laddha. It formerly got incorporated on January 4, 1996 as a Private Limited Company with the name as Prakash Constrowell Pvt Ltd. On January 05, 2011 the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company called Prakash Constrowell Limited. And later, the name was changed from Prakash Constrowell Limited to Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited, effective from June 27, 2019.The Company is a construction company predominantly engaged into infrastructure development and civil construction. The Company is a fast growing company that provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services. It undertake projects for various Government / semi-government bodies and other private sector clients. In 1996, Company got registered as Class 1-A with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra.In 2002, the Company received their first infrastructure construction work on Built Operate Transfer basis at Arni, Yevatmal, Maharashtra. In 2005, it laid the foundation for a first of its kind Global Pagoda at Gorai Village in Northeast suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra. In the year 2006, the company was honored with Best Building of the year 2006-07 under the category of Institutional Building for college building at Nasik from Builders Association of India.In November 21, 2006, the Company i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd is ₹9.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0.55 and ₹1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd?

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.70%, 3 Years at -35.45%, 1 Year at 4.00%, 6 Month at -4.88%, 3 Month at -1.27% and 1 Month at -6.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.