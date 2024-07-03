Summary

Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited was established to acquire the construction contracts & maintenance business of Prakash Builders, a proprietorship concern established in 1978 by Prakash P. Laddha. It formerly got incorporated on January 4, 1996 as a Private Limited Company with the name as Prakash Constrowell Pvt Ltd. On January 05, 2011 the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company called Prakash Constrowell Limited. And later, the name was changed from Prakash Constrowell Limited to Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited, effective from June 27, 2019.The Company is a construction company predominantly engaged into infrastructure development and civil construction. The Company is a fast growing company that provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services. It undertake projects for various Government / semi-government bodies and other private sector clients. In 1996, Company got registered as Class 1-A with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra.In 2002, the Company received their first infrastructure construction work on Built Operate Transfer basis at Arni, Yevatmal, Maharashtra. In 2005, it laid the foundation for a first of its kind Global Pagoda at Gorai Village in Northeast suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra. In the year 2006, the company was honored with Best Building of the year 2006-07 under the category of Institutional Building for college building at Nasik from Builders Association of India.In November 21, 2006, the Company i

