SectorConstruction
Open₹0.8
Prev. Close₹0.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹0.8
Day's Low₹0.74
52 Week's High₹1.16
52 Week's Low₹0.55
Book Value₹3.78
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.94
35.9
42.03
69.96
Net Worth
48.51
48.47
54.6
82.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
46.1
130.33
283.9
204.1
yoy growth (%)
-64.62
-54.09
39.09
12.96
Raw materials
-11.42
-4.46
-1.45
4.84
As % of sales
24.78
3.42
0.51
2.37
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.65
-1.65
-1.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-27.71
-43.83
10.32
8.62
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.36
-2.03
-0.94
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.25
-3.25
-2.21
Working capital
-13.61
-46.93
12.68
18.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.62
-54.09
39.09
12.96
Op profit growth
-34.87
-346.17
73.13
-24.71
EBIT growth
-32.7
-338.94
19.12
11.15
Net profit growth
-36.53
-724.18
10.28
32.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
69.99
110.18
55.89
154.35
258.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
69.99
110.18
55.89
154.35
258.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
0.3
1.71
1.78
2.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Prakash Laddha
Independent Director
Jyoti Rathi
Independent Director
Shankar Rathi
Independent Director
Suresh Giridharlalji
Director
Prachi Jaju
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited was established to acquire the construction contracts & maintenance business of Prakash Builders, a proprietorship concern established in 1978 by Prakash P. Laddha. It formerly got incorporated on January 4, 1996 as a Private Limited Company with the name as Prakash Constrowell Pvt Ltd. On January 05, 2011 the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company called Prakash Constrowell Limited. And later, the name was changed from Prakash Constrowell Limited to Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited, effective from June 27, 2019.The Company is a construction company predominantly engaged into infrastructure development and civil construction. The Company is a fast growing company that provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services. It undertake projects for various Government / semi-government bodies and other private sector clients. In 1996, Company got registered as Class 1-A with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra.In 2002, the Company received their first infrastructure construction work on Built Operate Transfer basis at Arni, Yevatmal, Maharashtra. In 2005, it laid the foundation for a first of its kind Global Pagoda at Gorai Village in Northeast suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra. In the year 2006, the company was honored with Best Building of the year 2006-07 under the category of Institutional Building for college building at Nasik from Builders Association of India.In November 21, 2006, the Company i
The Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd is ₹9.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0.55 and ₹1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.70%, 3 Years at -35.45%, 1 Year at 4.00%, 6 Month at -4.88%, 3 Month at -1.27% and 1 Month at -6.02%.
