Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.71
(-5.33%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

44.94

90.21

28.04

90.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.94

90.21

28.04

90.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.54

0.21

0.15

0.83

Total Income

45.47

90.41

28.19

90.88

Total Expenditure

42.66

90.72

52.31

111.89

PBIDT

2.81

-0.3

-24.11

-21.01

Interest

0.01

0.52

0.31

3.44

PBDT

2.8

-0.83

-24.42

-24.45

Depreciation

0.99

0.83

0.93

1.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.31

1.24

0.07

0

Deferred Tax

0.32

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.18

-2.89

-25.42

-25.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.18

-2.89

-25.42

-25.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.18

-2.89

-25.42

-25.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

-0.23

-2.02

-2.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.57

12.57

12.57

12.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.25

-0.33

-85.98

-23.33

PBDTM(%)

6.23

-0.92

-87.08

-27.15

PATM(%)

2.62

-3.2

-90.65

-28.46

