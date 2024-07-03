Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
44.94
90.21
28.04
90.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.94
90.21
28.04
90.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
0.21
0.15
0.83
Total Income
45.47
90.41
28.19
90.88
Total Expenditure
42.66
90.72
52.31
111.89
PBIDT
2.81
-0.3
-24.11
-21.01
Interest
0.01
0.52
0.31
3.44
PBDT
2.8
-0.83
-24.42
-24.45
Depreciation
0.99
0.83
0.93
1.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.31
1.24
0.07
0
Deferred Tax
0.32
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.18
-2.89
-25.42
-25.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.18
-2.89
-25.42
-25.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.18
-2.89
-25.42
-25.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
-0.23
-2.02
-2.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.25
-0.33
-85.98
-23.33
PBDTM(%)
6.23
-0.92
-87.08
-27.15
PATM(%)
2.62
-3.2
-90.65
-28.46
