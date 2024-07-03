iifl-logo-icon 1
Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.71
(-5.33%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

45.13

24.86

36.9

73.28

39.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45.13

24.86

36.9

73.28

39.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.46

0.12

0.18

1.55

Total Income

45.22

25.31

37.01

73.46

40.84

Total Expenditure

45.1

23.61

36.29

77.73

42.36

PBIDT

0.12

1.71

0.72

-4.27

-1.52

Interest

0.02

0

0.23

0.5

0.42

PBDT

0.1

1.7

0.5

-4.77

-1.93

Depreciation

0.67

0.59

0.7

0.66

0.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.13

0.16

0.01

0

-0.03

Deferred Tax

0.21

0.22

0.42

0.06

0.26

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.65

0.74

-0.63

-5.49

-3.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.65

0.74

-0.63

-5.49

-3.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.65

0.74

-0.63

-5.49

-3.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.06

0

-0.44

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.57

12.57

12.57

12.57

12.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.26

6.87

1.95

-5.82

-3.86

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-1.44

2.97

-1.7

-7.49

-7.96

