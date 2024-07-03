Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
45.13
24.86
36.9
73.28
39.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45.13
24.86
36.9
73.28
39.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.46
0.12
0.18
1.55
Total Income
45.22
25.31
37.01
73.46
40.84
Total Expenditure
45.1
23.61
36.29
77.73
42.36
PBIDT
0.12
1.71
0.72
-4.27
-1.52
Interest
0.02
0
0.23
0.5
0.42
PBDT
0.1
1.7
0.5
-4.77
-1.93
Depreciation
0.67
0.59
0.7
0.66
0.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.13
0.16
0.01
0
-0.03
Deferred Tax
0.21
0.22
0.42
0.06
0.26
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.65
0.74
-0.63
-5.49
-3.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.65
0.74
-0.63
-5.49
-3.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.65
0.74
-0.63
-5.49
-3.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.06
0
-0.44
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.26
6.87
1.95
-5.82
-3.86
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-1.44
2.97
-1.7
-7.49
-7.96
