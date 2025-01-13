Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.94
35.9
42.03
69.96
Net Worth
48.51
48.47
54.6
82.53
Minority Interest
Debt
71.24
71.24
71.24
68.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.73
1.3
0.82
0.56
Total Liabilities
121.48
121.01
126.66
151.15
Fixed Assets
28.14
29.13
30.18
33.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.42
0.43
0.42
1.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
92.76
90.32
95.22
115.89
Inventories
36.21
36.21
38.29
49.72
Inventory Days
303.15
139.23
Sundry Debtors
15.15
29.27
11.03
13.39
Debtor Days
87.32
37.49
Other Current Assets
88.76
76.47
79.42
91.01
Sundry Creditors
-6.96
-22.96
-2.2
-1.07
Creditor Days
17.41
2.99
Other Current Liabilities
-40.4
-28.67
-31.32
-37.16
Cash
0.15
1.12
0.84
0.73
Total Assets
121.47
121
126.66
151.16
