Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-27.71
-43.83
10.32
8.62
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.36
-2.03
-0.94
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.25
-3.25
-2.21
Working capital
-13.61
-46.93
12.68
18.36
Other operating items
Operating
-42.74
-92.37
17.71
23.81
Capital expenditure
-0.01
17.55
2.52
9.01
Free cash flow
-42.76
-74.82
20.23
32.82
Equity raised
139.96
227.51
212.85
200.84
Investing
-0.6
0.38
-2.03
-8.6
Financing
3.17
32.5
3.3
10.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
99.77
185.56
234.35
235.56
