Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.74
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Setubandhan Inf. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-27.71

-43.83

10.32

8.62

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.36

-2.03

-0.94

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.25

-3.25

-2.21

Working capital

-13.61

-46.93

12.68

18.36

Other operating items

Operating

-42.74

-92.37

17.71

23.81

Capital expenditure

-0.01

17.55

2.52

9.01

Free cash flow

-42.76

-74.82

20.23

32.82

Equity raised

139.96

227.51

212.85

200.84

Investing

-0.6

0.38

-2.03

-8.6

Financing

3.17

32.5

3.3

10.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

99.77

185.56

234.35

235.56

