Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.75
(1.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

46.1

130.33

283.9

204.1

yoy growth (%)

-64.62

-54.09

39.09

12.96

Raw materials

-11.42

-4.46

-1.45

4.84

As % of sales

24.78

3.42

0.51

2.37

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.65

-1.65

-1.41

As % of sales

0.25

0.5

0.58

0.69

Other costs

-61.42

-166.46

-264.04

-197.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

133.23

127.71

93

96.93

Operating profit

-26.86

-41.24

16.75

9.67

OPM

-58.26

-31.64

5.9

4.74

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.36

-2.03

-0.94

Interest expense

-0.13

-2.84

-6.83

-5.77

Other income

0.43

1.61

2.43

5.66

Profit before tax

-27.71

-43.83

10.32

8.62

Taxes

-0.25

-0.25

-3.25

-2.21

Tax rate

0.93

0.57

-31.57

-25.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-27.97

-44.08

7.06

6.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-27.97

-44.08

7.06

6.4

yoy growth (%)

-36.53

-724.18

10.28

32.51

NPM

-60.69

-33.82

2.48

3.13

