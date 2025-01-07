Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
46.1
130.33
283.9
204.1
yoy growth (%)
-64.62
-54.09
39.09
12.96
Raw materials
-11.42
-4.46
-1.45
4.84
As % of sales
24.78
3.42
0.51
2.37
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.65
-1.65
-1.41
As % of sales
0.25
0.5
0.58
0.69
Other costs
-61.42
-166.46
-264.04
-197.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
133.23
127.71
93
96.93
Operating profit
-26.86
-41.24
16.75
9.67
OPM
-58.26
-31.64
5.9
4.74
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.36
-2.03
-0.94
Interest expense
-0.13
-2.84
-6.83
-5.77
Other income
0.43
1.61
2.43
5.66
Profit before tax
-27.71
-43.83
10.32
8.62
Taxes
-0.25
-0.25
-3.25
-2.21
Tax rate
0.93
0.57
-31.57
-25.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-27.97
-44.08
7.06
6.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-27.97
-44.08
7.06
6.4
yoy growth (%)
-36.53
-724.18
10.28
32.51
NPM
-60.69
-33.82
2.48
3.13
