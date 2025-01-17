Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.78
-45.63
30.26
10.93
Op profit growth
-31.52
-343.39
58.87
-14.2
EBIT growth
-31.32
-335.46
9.69
27.33
Net profit growth
-35.03
-723.03
-0.9
80.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-49.95
-26.41
5.9
4.83
EBIT margin
-49.62
-26.16
6.04
7.17
Net profit margin
-51.13
-28.5
2.48
3.26
RoCE
-19.05
-25.09
10.6
10.35
RoNW
-10.23
-10.43
1.42
1.51
RoA
-4.9
-6.83
1.09
1.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.27
-3.5
0.56
0.57
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.39
-3.61
0.4
0.48
Book value per share
4.42
6.68
10.08
9.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.33
-0.12
11.33
7.17
P/CEPS
-0.32
-0.11
15.87
8.49
P/B
0.17
0.06
0.62
0.42
EV/EBIDTA
-3.27
-1.87
5.92
4.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.91
0.67
-31.58
-26.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.86
79.43
67.78
72.39
Inventory days
338.85
145.66
96.72
132.35
Creditor days
-42.78
-47.06
-53.72
-74.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
47.75
12.21
-2.51
-2.64
Net debt / equity
1.37
0.8
0.26
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
-2.72
-1.65
2.02
2.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-10.89
-3.6
-0.5
2.9
Employee costs
-1.36
-0.95
-0.58
-0.87
Other costs
-137.7
-121.85
-93.01
-97.19
