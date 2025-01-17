iifl-logo-icon 1
Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

0.58
(-1.69%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.78

-45.63

30.26

10.93

Op profit growth

-31.52

-343.39

58.87

-14.2

EBIT growth

-31.32

-335.46

9.69

27.33

Net profit growth

-35.03

-723.03

-0.9

80.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-49.95

-26.41

5.9

4.83

EBIT margin

-49.62

-26.16

6.04

7.17

Net profit margin

-51.13

-28.5

2.48

3.26

RoCE

-19.05

-25.09

10.6

10.35

RoNW

-10.23

-10.43

1.42

1.51

RoA

-4.9

-6.83

1.09

1.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.27

-3.5

0.56

0.57

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.39

-3.61

0.4

0.48

Book value per share

4.42

6.68

10.08

9.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.33

-0.12

11.33

7.17

P/CEPS

-0.32

-0.11

15.87

8.49

P/B

0.17

0.06

0.62

0.42

EV/EBIDTA

-3.27

-1.87

5.92

4.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.91

0.67

-31.58

-26.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

79.86

79.43

67.78

72.39

Inventory days

338.85

145.66

96.72

132.35

Creditor days

-42.78

-47.06

-53.72

-74.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

47.75

12.21

-2.51

-2.64

Net debt / equity

1.37

0.8

0.26

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

-2.72

-1.65

2.02

2.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-10.89

-3.6

-0.5

2.9

Employee costs

-1.36

-0.95

-0.58

-0.87

Other costs

-137.7

-121.85

-93.01

-97.19

