Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Overview:

The impact of Pandemic is fading gradually and Industry is in second year of recovery from the regression in Industry. India is still developing in the area of infrastructural requirements and thus there is huge scope for Construction Industry. It is undeniable fact that infrastructure is key accelerator in Nations Growth, and thus, has intense focus from the Government for initiating policies that would ensure the countrys time-bound creation of world-class infrastructure.

The industry employs more than 50 million people and has a large pool of low-cost workers. Owing to these efforts and governments will to increase public private partnerships with foreign companies, it is expected to attract more foreign investment. With huge ongoing project opportunities, it is the third largest contributor to economic growth. Various governmental flagship programs like ‘PM Awas Yojna, ‘PM Gati Shakti, ‘Make in India and ‘Kawach will further drive growth. Due to continuous urbanization, upcoming infrastructure projects and a growing population base, the construction industry in India is booming.

Covid Impact:

Projections for upcoming Financial Year

Construction industry might resumed operations and as several states started easing COVID-19 related restrictions; the employment-intensive construction industry should witnessed resumption in operations and Government budget is also incentive to work for improving sector income.

The Board and the Audit Committee provides oversight and review the risk management policy periodically. Your company putting place the risk management framework, which helps to identify various risks cutting across its business lines. The risks are identified and are discussed by the representatives from various functions.

Our governance and compliance processes, which include the review of internal control over financial reporting ensure that all the assets of the Company are insured, safeguarded and protected against any loss and that all the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported. It also conducts regular internal audits to test compliance with the statutory requirements.

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal financial controls, commensurate with its size and business operation. It ensures timely and accurate financial reporting in accordance with applicable accounting standards, safeguarding of assets against unauthorized use or disposition and compliance with all applicable regulatory laws and Company policies.

Internal Auditors of the Company review the internal financial control systems on a regular basis for its effectiveness, and necessary changes and suggestions are duly incorporated into the system. Internal audit reports are also reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Financial Performance

Consolidated

During the year under review, the Company recorded consolidated total revenue of Rs. 5760.32 lakhs as compared to Rs. 15612.55 lakhs for the previous year and Net loss for the year stood at Rs.2797.98 lakhs for the year under review as compared to Rs.4408.62 lakhs for the previous year.

Standalone

During the year under review, the Company recorded total revenue of Rs. 4653.97 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 13195.44 lakhs for the previous year and Net Loss for the year stood at Rs. 2797.98 lakhs for the year under review as compared to Rs. 4408.62 lakhs for the previous year.

Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed

The company recognizes the importance of human value and ensures that proper encouragement both moral and financial is extended to employees to motivate them. The company enjoyed excellent relationship with workers and staff during the last year.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the SILs objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the SILs operations include economic conditions in which the SIL operates, change in government regulations, tax laws, statutes and other incidental factors.