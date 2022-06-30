To,

The Members of

Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited

Directors have pleasure in presenting their 25thAnnual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Financial Results and Appropriations Standalone Consolidated Year ended 31/03/2022 Year ended 31/03/2021 Year ended 31/03/2022 Year ended 31/03/2021 Revenue from Operations 9066.78 4610.20 11017.51 5589.39 Other Income 27.45 43.77 29.87 170.93 Total Revenue 9094.23 4653.97 11047.38 5760.32 Profit/Loss Before Tax (PBT) (564.98) (2771.99) (562.92) (2841.96) Less: Taxation 47.99 (25.99) 25.94 (25.94) Net Profit after Tax (PAT)/Loss (612.97) (2797.98) (611.73) (2857.91) Other Comprehensive income (net of tax) 0.17 5.27 0.17 5.27 Total comprehensive income for the year (612.80) (2792.71) (611.57) (2852.64)

Note: The Company discloses financial results on a quarterly basis of which results are subjected to limited review and publishes audited financial results on an annual basis. The Financial Statements as stated above are also available on the website of the Company at www.prakashconstro.com.

2. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Consolidated

During the year under review, the Company recorded consolidated total revenue of Rs. 11047.38 lakhs as compared to Rs. 5760.32 lakhs for the previous year and Net loss for the year stood at Rs. 611.73 lakhs for the year under review as compared to Rs. 2797.98 lakhs for the previous year.

Standalone

During the year under review, the Company recorded total revenue of Rs. 9094.23 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 4653.97 lakhs for the previous year and Net Loss for the year stood at Rs. 612.97 lakhs for the year under review as compared to Rs. 2797.98 lakhs for the previous year.

3. NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Company is engaged in the activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own- account basis or on a fee or contract basis / Project Supply. There was no change in nature of the business of the Company, during the year under review.

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

No such material changes and commitments were reported during the year.

5. DIVIDEND

Keeping in view need to conserve resources of the Company, Directors are constrained not to recommend any dividend for the year under review.

6. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company has Two subsidiary companies named Unique Vastu Nirman & Projects Private Limited and Bhumit Real Estate Private Limited. However company sold off stake in Bhumit Real Estate Private Limited on 30.06.2022. A statement containing brief financial details of the subsidiaries is included in the Annual Report.

As required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a consolidated financial statement of the Company and its subsidiary is attached. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the relevant accounting standards as prescribed under Section 129 (3) of the Act. These financial statements disclose the assets, liabilities, income, expenses and other details of the Company and its subsidiary.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129, 134 and 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed thereunder and pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company had prepared consolidated financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries and a separate statement containing the salient features of financial statement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates in Form AOC-1 forms part of the Directors Report as Annexure -I.

7. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As stipulated in Section 134(3)(c) read with sub-section (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and ability state that:

a) In preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2022 on going concern basis;

e) The Directors have laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

8. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

9. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Company recognizes the importance of Good Corporate Governance, which is the tool of building strong and everlasting beneficial relationship with customers, suppliers, bankers and more importantly with the investors. Corporate Governance is strongly driven by our values such as quality, commitment, customer orientation and integrity.

Our Corporate Governance Report for fiscal 2022 forms an integral part of this Annual Report, together with the Certificate from the auditors of the Company regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

10. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stip ulated under Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report.

11. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The members of the Board of Directors of the Company are of proven competence and integrity. Besides having financial literacy, experience, leadership qualities and the ability to think strategically, the Directors have a significant degree of commitment to the Company and devote adequate time for the meetings, preparation and attendance.

Appointment

There was no appointment during the year under review.

Cessation

Prashant Borse resigned with effect from 23.03.2022.

Retirement by rotation

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Ms. Prachi Jaju (DIN: 05264625), Executive Director of the Company retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. The Board recommends the re-appointment of Ms. Prachi Jaju for your approval. A brief Resume is attached with the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Board Independence

‘Independence of Directors means as defined in Regulation 16(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the confirmation / disclosures received from the Directors and on evaluation of the relationships disclosed, the following Non-Executive Directors are Independent:

a) Mr. Shankar Rathi

b) Ms. Jyoti Rathi

c) Mr. Suresh Sarda

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the independent directors of the Company that they meet the criteria of independence as provided under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Key Managerial Personnel

The following persons have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Act, read with the Rules framed thereunder.

Mr. Prakash Laddha - Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. The Board consists of four members, two of whom are independent directors. The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the corporate governance report.

Board Evaluation

The Company has devised a Board Evaluation Framework for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Non-Independent Directors and Chairman of the Company. Pursuant to this framework, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees and individual Directors, including Chairman of the Board. This exercise was carried out through a structured questionnaire prepared separately for Board, Committee and individual Directors.

The Board acknowledged certain key improvement areas emerging through this exercise and action plans to address these are in progress. The performance evaluation of the Non-

Independent Directors including Chairman was carried out by the Independent Directors at a separate meeting of the Independent Directors on February 11, 2022. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has further carried out evaluation of all Directors including Independent Directors. The report of performance evaluation so arrived at was then noted and discussed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Earning and Outgo, as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report as Annexure II.

13. EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

As required under Section 134(3)(a) and sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Extract of the Annual Return as at March 31, 2022 is put up on the Companys website and can be accessed at www.prakashconstro.com.

14. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

In accordance with the provisions of Sec. 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended is not applicable to the Company as there was no employee drawing remuneration of Rs.1 crore and 2 lakhs per annum or Rs. 8 lakhs and 50 thousand per month during the year ended March 31, 2022.

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136(1) of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

No related party transactions that were entered during the financial year. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transaction as require under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in form AOC- 2 is not applicable.

16. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

17. AUDITORS Statutory Auditors

The Board appointed M/s. Grandmark & Associates as Statutory Auditors of the company w.e.f. 30.11.2020 and members approved their appointment by resolution passed via postal ballot dated 03.03.2021 for term of five years.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

Disclosure of total fees paid to Statutory Auditor, on a consolidated basis

During the Financial Year 2021-22 total amount of Rs. 3.00 lakhs paid to Statutory Auditors, on consolidated basis.

Secretarial Auditor

The Board appointed Ms. Madhura Ubale (FCS No:9338, COP No:25038), Practicing Company Secretary, Nashik to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure I to this Report.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 8, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder.

The said Secretarial Compliance report is in addition to the Secretarial Audit Report by Practicing Company Secretaries is required to be submitted to Stock Exchanges within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

The Company has engaged the services of Ms. Madhura Ubale (FCS No:9338, COP No:25038), Practicing Company Secretary, Nashik and Secretarial Auditor of the Company for providing this certification.

18. DEPOSITS

During the year, there is no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet. Hence there are no particulars to report about the deposit falling under Rule 8 (5)(v) and (vi) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

19. LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGE

The Equity Shares of the Company continue to be listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

20. SIGNING OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is to inform you that the Company has approved and authenticated its Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2022 in the Board meeting duly held on May 30, 2022, which is well within the statutory time limits as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

21. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS

No significant or material orders have been passed against the Company by the Regulators, Courts or Tribunals, which impacts the going concern status and companys operations in future.

22. OTHER DISCLOSURES Share Capital

The Paid-up Equity Share Capital as at March 31, 2022 stood at Rs. 1256.78 lakhs. During the year under review, there were no changes which have taken place in the authorized and paid-up share capital of the Company.

Meetings of the Board of Directors

Five meetings of Board of Directors were held during the year. Particulars of meetings held and attended by each Director are detailed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises of Mr. Shankar Rathi, Independent Director (Chairman), Mr. Prakash Laddha, Executive Director and Ms. Jyoti Rathi, Independent Woman Director. During the year all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. In Conformity with the requirements of Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable, the strength of the Audit Committee is adequate.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The Company has framed a CSR policy in compliance of the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the same is uploaded on the website of the Company www.prakashconstro.com.

Particulars of Loan given, Investments made, Guarantee given and Security Provided

Particulars of loan given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the notes to the Financial Statements.

Internal Financial Controls

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the Statutory Auditors and the reviews performed by Management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2021-22.

Internal Control Systems

Adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of the Companys business and size and complexity of its operations are in place and have been operating satisfactorily.

Risk Management Policy

The Board of Directors of the Company has put in place a Risk Management Policy which aims at enhancing shareholders value and providing an optimum risk-reward trade off. The risk management approach is based on a clear understanding of the variety of risks that the organisation faces, disciplined risk monitoring and measurement and continuous risk assessment and mitigation measures.

Vigil Mechanism & Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has a Vigil mechanism & Whistle blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. The reportable matters may be reported to the Vigilance & Ethics Officer which operates under the supervision of the Audit Committee, as protected disclosures through an email, or dedicated telephone line or a written letter. Employees may also report directly to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company at http://www.prakashconstro.com/pdf/VIGIL_MECHANISM.pdf.

Policy on Related Party Transactions

The Board of the Company has adopted the Policy and procedure with regard to Related Party Transactions. The policy envisages the procedure governing the materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party transactions required to be followed by Company to ensure compliance with the Law and Regulation. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company at http://www.prakashconstro.com/pdf/PCL%20-%20RPT%20Policy.pdf.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace

There were no incidences of sexual harassment reported during the year under review, in terms of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder.

Prevention of Insider Trading

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

23. GENERAL

Directors of the Company states that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items, during the year under review:

i. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

ii. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

iii. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

iv. The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

v. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole Time Director of the Company receives any remuneration or commissions from any of its subsidiaries.

vi. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

24. GREEN INITIATIVES

Electronic copies of the Annual Report 2019-20 and the Notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / depository participant(s). For members who have not registered their email addresses, physical copies are sent in the permitted mode.

25. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors wish to place on record and acknowledge their appreciation for the continued support and co-operation received from Government Authorities, lending institutions, and esteemed shareholders of the company. Directors also record their appreciation for the total dedication of the employees.