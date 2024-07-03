Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited was established to acquire the construction contracts & maintenance business of Prakash Builders, a proprietorship concern established in 1978 by Prakash P. Laddha. It formerly got incorporated on January 4, 1996 as a Private Limited Company with the name as Prakash Constrowell Pvt Ltd. On January 05, 2011 the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company called Prakash Constrowell Limited. And later, the name was changed from Prakash Constrowell Limited to Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited, effective from June 27, 2019.The Company is a construction company predominantly engaged into infrastructure development and civil construction. The Company is a fast growing company that provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services. It undertake projects for various Government / semi-government bodies and other private sector clients. In 1996, Company got registered as Class 1-A with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra.In 2002, the Company received their first infrastructure construction work on Built Operate Transfer basis at Arni, Yevatmal, Maharashtra. In 2005, it laid the foundation for a first of its kind Global Pagoda at Gorai Village in Northeast suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra. In the year 2006, the company was honored with Best Building of the year 2006-07 under the category of Institutional Building for college building at Nasik from Builders Association of India.In November 21, 2006, the Company incorporated Punamraj Construwell Pvt Ltd and Mohini Buildcon Pvt Ltd as the subsidiaries of the company. Theses two subsidiaries were incorporated with the main objects of proprietors of land, industrial estates and other immovable properties, to acquire, buy, purchase, lease, exchange or otherwise plot of agriculture, non agricultural land, buildings, apartments, shops, houses, bungalows.In 2007, the Company initiated a major real estate work Acropolis involving construction of 3 Towers. In the year 2008, the Company ventured into Industrial Construction by taking up work of Islampur Integrated Textile Park at Sangli, Maharashtra.In April, 2010, the Company acquired 51% of the issued equity share capital in Atal Buildwell Pvt Ltd and Ram Buildwel Pvt Ltd. Thus, Atal Buildwell Pvt Ltd and Ram Buildwel Pvt Ltd became the subsidiaries of the Company. In 2011, the Company was accredited with ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System Certificate for Construction of Roads, Bridges, Buildings and Development of Land. Also, Company received CIDC (Construction Industry Development Council) Vishwakarma Award for their Project Police Training School at Tasgoan, Sangli.In 2023, the Company completed Construction of Ashramshala Bldg. & Hostel Bldgs. at 4 diffrent Sites in Tal. Junnar; improvements to Harisal - Akot - Akola - Washim - Hingoli - Kalamnuri - Waranga Road (including Hingoli bypass); completed construction of Girls Hostel Building in the Gov. Polytechnic Campus at Shil Tal. Vikramgad, Dist. Thane; construction of Multipurpose Indoor Hall (Stadium), at Teleigao, Goa; construction of Administrative Buildings for C.P. Navi Mumbai; Bhusawal Thermal Power Station expansion, at Deepnagar, Bhusawal; construction of Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Aurangabad and construction of dwelling units with RCC framed structure work, at Indian Army Station, Deolali.