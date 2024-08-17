iifl-logo-icon 1
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Share Price

2.1
(-4.55%)
Oct 29, 2019|03:32:18 PM

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

2.2

Prev. Close

2.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

2.2

Day's Low

2.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:15 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

26.19

26.19

26.19

26.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.44

30

71.29

85.58

Net Worth

19.75

56.19

97.48

111.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

84.9

78.44

56.52

64.57

yoy growth (%)

8.24

38.78

-12.46

-1.49

Raw materials

-49.73

-25.26

-14.39

-16.76

As % of sales

58.57

32.2

25.46

25.97

Employee costs

-2.55

-2.33

-2.18

-3.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.1

8.63

1.04

2.87

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.32

-0.38

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.08

-3.91

-0.33

-0.99

Working capital

-14.47

-22.27

5.23

26.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.24

38.78

-12.46

-1.49

Op profit growth

-99.06

1,116.05

-55.86

-55.69

EBIT growth

-98.21

996.72

-51.57

-55.15

Net profit growth

-99.5

564.96

-62.2

-53.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

85.26

78.44

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

85.26

78.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.45

0.28

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chandan Kumar

Independent Director

Siva Subramaniam

Whole-time Director

D V B Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd

Summary

Engaged in residential construction activity in Chennai , Vijay Shanthi Builders also has a few commercial complexes in Chennai to its credit. Their corporate clients include State Bank of India employees and BHEL employees. There has been a boom in the residential and commercial construction industry over the last decade. HUDCO has come out with proposals to finance private builders. Other organisations like HDFC, LIC, Canfin Home and SBI Finance Homes are extending loan facilities to acquire houses. With economic liberalisation, there has been a boom in commercial construction, which has helped private builders in a big way. .It has diversified into other areas. It has a herbal mineral water processing plant (cap.: 50,000 ltrpd). The company is marketing its mineral water under the brand name Vijay Shanthi Mineral Water. The company also ventured into civil construction. It has also taken over a sick cement unit, Vivekananda Cements, based at Gulbarga. It has been renamed Vijay Shanthi Cements and will remain a 100% subsidiary of the company. The cement produced by the cement division will be utilised in their construction activity and the balance, if any, would be sold in the local market.In 2001, it is in the process of executing about 11 projects in Chennai and Bangalore at a cost of Rs 117 crores.During the year 2004,Akash Housing Ltd has been amalgamated with the company and according to the scheme of amalgamation,1 Equity share Rs.10 each will be issued/allotted for e
