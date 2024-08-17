Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹2.2
Prev. Close₹2.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹2.2
Day's Low₹2.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
26.19
26.19
26.19
26.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.44
30
71.29
85.58
Net Worth
19.75
56.19
97.48
111.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
84.9
78.44
56.52
64.57
yoy growth (%)
8.24
38.78
-12.46
-1.49
Raw materials
-49.73
-25.26
-14.39
-16.76
As % of sales
58.57
32.2
25.46
25.97
Employee costs
-2.55
-2.33
-2.18
-3.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.1
8.63
1.04
2.87
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.32
-0.38
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.08
-3.91
-0.33
-0.99
Working capital
-14.47
-22.27
5.23
26.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.24
38.78
-12.46
-1.49
Op profit growth
-99.06
1,116.05
-55.86
-55.69
EBIT growth
-98.21
996.72
-51.57
-55.15
Net profit growth
-99.5
564.96
-62.2
-53.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
85.26
78.44
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
85.26
78.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.45
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chandan Kumar
Independent Director
Siva Subramaniam
Whole-time Director
D V B Prasad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd
Summary
Engaged in residential construction activity in Chennai , Vijay Shanthi Builders also has a few commercial complexes in Chennai to its credit. Their corporate clients include State Bank of India employees and BHEL employees. There has been a boom in the residential and commercial construction industry over the last decade. HUDCO has come out with proposals to finance private builders. Other organisations like HDFC, LIC, Canfin Home and SBI Finance Homes are extending loan facilities to acquire houses. With economic liberalisation, there has been a boom in commercial construction, which has helped private builders in a big way. .It has diversified into other areas. It has a herbal mineral water processing plant (cap.: 50,000 ltrpd). The company is marketing its mineral water under the brand name Vijay Shanthi Mineral Water. The company also ventured into civil construction. It has also taken over a sick cement unit, Vivekananda Cements, based at Gulbarga. It has been renamed Vijay Shanthi Cements and will remain a 100% subsidiary of the company. The cement produced by the cement division will be utilised in their construction activity and the balance, if any, would be sold in the local market.In 2001, it is in the process of executing about 11 projects in Chennai and Bangalore at a cost of Rs 117 crores.During the year 2004,Akash Housing Ltd has been amalgamated with the company and according to the scheme of amalgamation,1 Equity share Rs.10 each will be issued/allotted for e
Read More
