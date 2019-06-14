To

The Members of

Vijay Shanthi Builders Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Vijay Shanthi Builders Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2019, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March 2019,and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

EMPHASIS OF MATTERS

We draw attention to:

I. The Company has adopted selective accounting policy by deviating from the measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) in respect of revenue recognition in the matter of its projects- Boulevard and The Art . In this regard, the contract is identified, transaction price is determined & performance obligation has been satisfied. However, the Company follows the policy of recognising the revenue upon handing over the possession of flat to the customers.

II. Refer No.18 (a) (ii) to the standalone Ind AS financial Statements: In absence of confirmation from the concerned banks, we are unable to comment about the correctness of balances grouped under Bank Accounts which amounts to Rs.3.04/- lakhs.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the matters mentioned above.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Company s management and Board of directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, changes in equityand cash flows of the Company in accordance withthe accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud orerror.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of directors are responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to doso.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process

AUDITOR S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has provided remuneration to its directors during the year which in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

3. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015,as amended except Indian Accounting standard 19 - Employee Benefits, where the company has not accounted for the provision for Gratuity on the basis of Actuarial valuation certificate but the Company recognisedRs.25 lakhs towards Gratuity in the statement of profit & loss as per the management decision.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B ; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and as amended in the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules,2017 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 27.1 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The below mentioned amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund have not been transferred by the Company.

Financial Year Date of declaration of dividend Unclaimed amount as on March 31,2019 (Rs.in Lakhs) Due Date for transfer to Investor Education and protection Fund Amount of Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund (Rs.in Lakhs) 2010-11 28.09.2011 8.18 27.10.2018 NIL

For Sanjiv Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm s registration number : 003572S CA.G. Ramakrishnan Place : Chennai Partner Date : 14 June 2019 Membership number : 209035

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

(b) As explained to us, all the property, plant & equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to their information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant & equipment are not held in the name of the Company as mentioned below:

Sl. No Asset Category Gross Block Remarks (Rs.in thousands) 1 Land 1800 Title deeds are not provided

(ii) As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. No material discrepancy noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records.

(iii) In respect of loans in the nature of project advances/trade credits granted by the Company to two companies and one proprietorship firm, covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act,2013, according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The loan granted is repayable on demand. The loan is given interest free which is not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company considering Company s economic interest in such entity.

(b) We are informed that the Company has demanded repayment of such loans during the year and the same have been repaid as per the instruction. Hence there has been no default on the part of the parties to whom the money has been lent.

(c) There is no overdue amount in respect of the loans granted to such Companies, firms or other parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of deposits) Rules,2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts and records maintained by the company pursuant to the rules prescribed under section 148(1) of the Act for maintenance of cost records in respect of materials, labour and other items and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of records.

(vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have not been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

The undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income tax, TDS, Dividend Distribution Tax Service tax and EPF that were in arrears, as 31st March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount of Default Period of Default (Rs.in Lakhs) Income tax Act,1961 Income Tax and interest 95.67# AY 2015-16 Income tax Act,1961 Income Tax 48.40# AY 2016-17 Income tax Act,1961 Income Tax 362.71# AY 2017-18 Income tax Act,1961 TDS 88.54 FY 2017-18 Income tax Act,1961 TDS 46.42 April 2018 September 2018 Income tax Act,1961 Dividend Distribution Tax 33.99 FY 2012-13 Service tax Service Tax 58.71 Oct 2016- June 2017 Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952 EPF 0.96 FY 2015-16 Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952 EPF 9.81 FY 2016-17 Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952 EPF 3.49 FY 2017-18 Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952 EPF 5.54 April 2018 September 2018

# The said amount includes interest U/s.234A, 234B & 234C.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Sales Tax, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Cess that have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending (Rs. in Lakhs) Service Tax Service tax and Penalty Rs.150.00 April 2009 to June 2010 CESTAT, Chennai Employees State Insurance Act,1948 ESI contribution Rs.2.96 January 2012 to December 2012 Hon ble Prinicpal Labour Court, Chennai Consumer Forums Consumer Claims Rs.35.50 Not Available Not Available

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the details of defaults in the repayment of borrowings to banks as at 31st March, 2019 are given below:

Particulars of Dues to Banks (also refer Note. \11.3 of the Standalone Financial Statements) Amount of default of repayment (Rs. In Lakhs) Period of Default Principal Interest (including penal interest) South Indian Bank 765.50 41.80 July 2018-March 2019 ICICI 3.68 0.17 Feb 2019 & March 2019

(ix) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument). However, the moneys were raised by way of term loans which were applied for the purposes for which those were raised.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit, that causes the standalone Ind AS financial statements to be materially misstated.

(xi) The Managerial remuneration has been provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company hence this clause is not applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Place : Chennai M/s Sanjay Shah & Associates, Date : 14.06.2019 Chartered Accountants, Chennai (Firm Registration No: 003572S) CA G Ramakrishnan Partner M. No. 209035

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vijay Shanthi Builders Limited (the Company) as of 31 March 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting needs to be improved upon as at 31 March 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.