Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Balance Sheet

2.1
(-4.55%)
Oct 29, 2019|03:32:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

26.19

26.19

26.19

26.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.44

30

71.29

85.58

Net Worth

19.75

56.19

97.48

111.77

Minority Interest

Debt

56.31

67.99

64.06

58.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

76.06

124.18

161.54

170.03

Fixed Assets

0.23

0.26

0.3

0.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.21

0.11

0.12

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

75.22

123.29

160.71

169.38

Inventories

83.1

133.02

160.53

181.96

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.26

18.48

22.44

23.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.03

18.43

16.36

17.39

Sundry Creditors

-3.61

-3.94

-4.45

-5.22

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-25.56

-42.7

-34.17

-47.76

Cash

0.4

0.52

0.4

0.2

Total Assets

76.06

124.18

161.53

170.03

