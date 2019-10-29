Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
26.19
26.19
26.19
26.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.44
30
71.29
85.58
Net Worth
19.75
56.19
97.48
111.77
Minority Interest
Debt
56.31
67.99
64.06
58.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
76.06
124.18
161.54
170.03
Fixed Assets
0.23
0.26
0.3
0.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.21
0.11
0.12
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
75.22
123.29
160.71
169.38
Inventories
83.1
133.02
160.53
181.96
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.26
18.48
22.44
23.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.03
18.43
16.36
17.39
Sundry Creditors
-3.61
-3.94
-4.45
-5.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-25.56
-42.7
-34.17
-47.76
Cash
0.4
0.52
0.4
0.2
Total Assets
76.06
124.18
161.53
170.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.