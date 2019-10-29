Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.1
8.63
1.04
2.87
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.32
-0.38
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.08
-3.91
-0.33
-0.99
Working capital
-14.47
-22.27
5.23
26.14
Other operating items
Operating
-14.74
-17.87
5.55
27.51
Capital expenditure
0.13
-1.92
-0.06
-1.26
Free cash flow
-14.61
-19.79
5.48
26.25
Equity raised
201.34
191.43
190.01
186.39
Investing
0.25
0
0
0
Financing
-15.52
-14.16
16.67
64.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
171.45
157.48
212.17
276.75
No Record Found
