Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.1

8.63

1.04

2.87

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.32

-0.38

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.08

-3.91

-0.33

-0.99

Working capital

-14.47

-22.27

5.23

26.14

Other operating items

Operating

-14.74

-17.87

5.55

27.51

Capital expenditure

0.13

-1.92

-0.06

-1.26

Free cash flow

-14.61

-19.79

5.48

26.25

Equity raised

201.34

191.43

190.01

186.39

Investing

0.25

0

0

0

Financing

-15.52

-14.16

16.67

64.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

171.45

157.48

212.17

276.75

