Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Key Ratios

2.1
(-4.55%)
Oct 29, 2019|03:32:18 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.24

Op profit growth

-99.06

EBIT growth

-98.2

Net profit growth

-99.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.19

22.89

EBIT margin

0.37

22.84

Net profit margin

0.02

6.02

RoCE

0.16

RoNW

0

RoA

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

1.8

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.1

1.67

Book value per share

48.54

48.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

1,695

6.62

P/CEPS

-159.3

7.1

P/B

0.34

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

161.5

5.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-79.74

-45.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.11

Inventory days

734.86

Creditor days

-25.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.5

-1.92

Net debt / equity

0.44

0.56

Net debt / op. profit

334.64

3.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.57

-32.2

Employee costs

-3.01

-2.97

Other costs

-38.21

-41.92

