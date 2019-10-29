Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.24
Op profit growth
-99.06
EBIT growth
-98.2
Net profit growth
-99.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.19
22.89
EBIT margin
0.37
22.84
Net profit margin
0.02
6.02
RoCE
0.16
RoNW
0
RoA
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
1.8
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.1
1.67
Book value per share
48.54
48.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
1,695
6.62
P/CEPS
-159.3
7.1
P/B
0.34
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
161.5
5.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-79.74
-45.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.11
Inventory days
734.86
Creditor days
-25.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.5
-1.92
Net debt / equity
0.44
0.56
Net debt / op. profit
334.64
3.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.57
-32.2
Employee costs
-3.01
-2.97
Other costs
-38.21
-41.92
